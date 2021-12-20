December 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | In-Custody Death Ruled Homicide. Pedestrian Hit & Run. Crosby Benevolence. Santa Speedo Run Photos!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Medical Examiner rules death a homicide after Annapolis Police and Fire Departments restrained a patient. Anne Arundel County Police looking for a truck involved in a pedestrian hit and run. No lockdowns despite Omicron says Governor Hogan. Santa Speedo Run photos are up and toys headed to Breman, Kentucky. Crosby Marketing offering $25K match for Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, December 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, the final stretch for the holidays! I have some wrapping to do this week! And before we get into it, some quick housekeeping. We are taking a few days off for the DNB over the holidays–so go to EyeOnAnnapolis,net for all the scoop. But we will not have an episode on Friday the 24th or Monday the 27th. Or Friday the 31st or Monday the 3rd. Well, it IS Monday and there is a TON of news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Boy Alex Mann of the Baltimore Sun and Lily Price of the Capital broke a giant story over the weekend. Back in June, the Annapolis Police and EMS responders restrained a patient who was on some sort of drug. However, they restrained him face down and ultimately died. In September the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, but for some reason, it was not made public until now and the family was not even notified. The State’s Attorney has confirmed that there is now an investigation underway. The Capital article said that the type of restraint used was against policy. I have a feeling this will become a huge story as we learn more about what happened and why everything was so delayed.

And in another case of delayed reporting from the APD. They released this December 1st incident on December 17th. So, back on December 1st, officers were near Copeland Street and saw an SUV drive away at a high rate of speed. They tried to stop it, but it did not stop for them, so for some reason they did not pursue it. The only description they provided was a “dark-colored SUV”. At about the same time as the SUV was fleeing, they received calls about shots being fired in the area where the SUV fled. They found several vehicles and apartments riddled with gunfire and they are unaware of any injuries. Aside from the delay in reporting, I have to ask how a fleeing SUV can get away like that, and how come pursuing officers do not have anything more than a “dark-colored SUV”? It was at 6:39 pm so it was dark, but still. Lots of things that make you go hmmm.

Over at the Anne Arundel County Police Department, they are looking for help finding a dark-colored pickup truck that hit a pedestrian and fled the scene on December 16th. Police believe it to be a 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150 which was identified by taillight and headlight patterns captured in video. The pedestrian is identified as a 54-year old male with no fixed address and he remains in critical condition. This happened at Route 2 Ritchie Highway near Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard at 6 pm on the 16th. If anyone has any information…410-222-4700 is the number to call.

A little COVID news. Hospitalizations are still on the rise here in Maryland with 1257 people. However, because we’re still dealing with the cyber attack, we don’t really know how many cases, daily deaths, etc. And I am unsure why no one is screaming about this as the Omicron Variant gets more and more spread. Governor Hogan was on Fox News Sunday and said despite the rise of COVID and an oncoming surge, he is not planning any lockdown measures. As a term-limited republican governor in a democratic state, I think he’s going to let the counties handle that and take the heat as he slides a little closer to Trumpville to hopefully engage that slice of the republican party as he toys with a presidential run.

If you need a distraction today, head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out Glenn Miller’s photos from the 14th Annual Santa Speedo Run. Always a great laugh. As I mentioned last week, it was a toy drive and this year, instead of local families, the toys and books were loaded on a truck that afternoon and shipped to Breman Kentucky .. population 350.. which was essentially wiped off the map with the tornadoes. The kids of Breman will have some gifts this year courtesy of the Annapolis Santa Speedo Run!

But Crosby Marketing is doing good right here in our own backyard. They were a generous supporter of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank earlier this year, but now they have doubled down. They will match all donations between now and the end of the year up to $25,000. And believe me that buys a LOT of food for hungry families. So, if you can contribute $10, $20, or whatever amount, it will be doubled. Head to aafoodbank.org/give. simple enough aafoodbank.org/give to get in on this match!

And as we start to wrap up, I hope you caught the local business spotlight with Michelle Davey from Davey Dance Academy in the Cape! Next Saturday is Shay Cook from Crusaders 4 Change! And along with our days off, we’re also taking a few weeks off on the Local Business Spotlights to record a few more and get some in the can. If you know anyone–please let me know and I will reach out!

And finally– Remember my Holiday Lights Program. Well, I will be releasing the map later today on EyeOnAnnapolis.net so you want to check that out. And if you know of some awesome holiday lights in the county, let me know. Email me the address at [email protected]

OK, that's it for the news

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

