December 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Sexual Assault in School. Fire in Annapolis. Mayor’s Ball Update. Speedo!

Today…Anne Arundel County Police have arrested an Old Mill High employee and charged him with the sexual assault of a student. An abandoned house in Annapolis went up in flames. Mayor Buckley wants you to come to his ball and is giving away hundreds of tickets. An update on my ongoing dispute with the police department. The Santa Speedo Run is returning on the 18th! And finally an update on our schedule for the local business spotlights–we switched up episodes for this weekend!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 2nd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I got a chance to take a sneak peek at the new Historic Annapolis Museum at 99 Main Street and WOW! They have been closed for a few years and this is an amazing exhibit–it is a paid exhibit but well worth it. For now, they are open Friday through Monday 10 am to 4 pm. Check it out–we’ll be doing a podcast with them and have more on it as well. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a staff member at Old Mill High School and charged him with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old student. This all began back on September 23rd when the student reported it. The Capital found out that the suspect, a 30-year old Glen Burnie man, had only been hired in September. The school immediately banned him from the building while police investigated and they arrested him on Tuesday night. He has been charged with three counts of assault, a 4th-degree sex offense, and a 4th-degree sex offense involving a person of authority. Currently, he is being held without bail.

Early yesterday morning, you may have seen a column of black smoke near the hospital along Route 50. It was an abandoned home in the 500 block of Admiral Drive that was well involved when fire crews arrived. They were alerted by many 911 calls from passing motorists and the Annapolis and Naval Academy Fire Departments assisted. The home was destroyed and the fire investigation unit is investigating the cause. The fire department fought the blaze from the exterior as a safety precaution as there were several explosions believed to be from propane tanks.

Last week, Mayor Buckley announced that tickets to his Inaugural Ball would set you back $100 a person, $200 if you wanted to roll VIP and rub elbows with the Mayor at a cocktail party, and $5000 if you wanted a table and the ability to rub elbows with the mayor. Well, yesterday he announced that he would be giving away quote hundreds unquote of tickets to the ball for those who can’t afford the ticket. All you need to do is contact Adetola Ajayi, the City’s Community Service Specialist at [email protected] and apparently, Tola will hook you up. You do need to be vaccinated or tested 24 hours prior with proof. Interesting to note that the $5000 option for the VIP table was no longer a choice on the ticketing site… not sure if they sold out, or if the mayor realized it was not a good look to be selling $5000 tickets to hobnob with the Mayor. But if you want to go to the ball Cinderella… grab those glass slippers and send Tola an email… again. [email protected]

Speaking of Annapolis… just a quick update on my battle with the police department. I believe they are not fully publicly reporting the crime. I have tried to dig into it and have been stonewalled several times. The Chief will not return my calls or emails. A spokesperson for the City said I would not be able to talk to the Mayor or the Chief on this. I was told that there is no law that says they need to release the information publicly and there was a vague warning that they may stop the police reports. I took a different angle and requested a number of specific incident reports with a PIA request. They responded and said they would provide them, likely within 30 days, but said it would cost me $280 to provide them. Another blockade…but I dropped off a check yesterday right after lunch and was questioned if I really wanted them as they were kind of boring and not a lot to see. I mean is the city so flush with cash that they are discouraging someone from paying them? Stay tuned. The saga continues. Meanwhile, I drive extra slow because I suspect if I don’t, there will be no warnings given!

And here’s a date for your calendar . Saturday, December 18th. The 14th annual Santa Speedo Run gets underway from O’Briens in downtown Annapolis. Dig out that speedo or bathing suit, adorn yourself with holiday garb, run or stroll a mile, and have a good time. Bring an unwrapped toy or book to make some kids’ Christmas a bit merrier. Timmie Metz Band with Tambo will be entertaining … that is if the participants weren’t entertaining enough for you. Register in advance at SantaSpeedoRunAnnapolis.com and if you are not familiar, head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the story we have up there–I tossed in a small gallery of past runs back to the 2nd one with all the snow! Again, register now at SantaSpeedoRunAnnapolis.com

As we begin to wrap.. keep sending me the addresses of these awesome holiday light displays. I am shooting to publish the map about 10 days before Christmas so keep sending them– [email protected]

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight.. we speak with Ashley Scales who will be celebrating the grand opening of her new store Reminiscent Luxe.. the grand opening at the Annapolis Town Center on Saturday! And we bumped these guys for Ashley but up next week– Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

