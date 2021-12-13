December 17th–Holiday Pops: Sultans of String with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra 

The Annapolis Symphony continues the 60th Anniversary celebration with their annual Holiday Pops concert featuring Juno Award nominees and Billboard-charting Sultans of String before a live audience in Maryland Hall on December 17th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available now!

“We are delighted to host back the original Canadian group Sultans of String. I still remember quite vividly that on their first visit to Annapolis, back in 2016, their holiday concert had a distinctly fresh approach,” stated ASO Music Director Maestro José-Luis Novo. “Their program has an excellent mix of old holiday favorites and attractive arrangements of music we all want to hear around this time of the year. Truly, music for all ages”

For more than a decade, Sultans of String have thrilled audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, Flamenco, Django-jazz, Arabic, Cuban, and South Asian rhythms. The group celebrates musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity. This performance combining holiday favorites with world rhythms will excite the audience to their feet!

Joining Sultans of String and The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is Rebecca Campbell who has performed alongside countless artists and ensembles for over three decades, on stages large and small across Canada, the US, and the world. Also, award-winning flamenco dancer/singer Tamar Ilana brings her multi-cultural dance interpretations to the Maryland Hall stage that will be sure to make this year’s Holiday Pops an event to remember.

This year’s program will feature a mix of traditional favorites like the Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker, Humperdink’s Hansel and Gretel Prelude, The Christmas Song, together with some other genre-bending selections such as Turkish Greensleeves, Monti’s Revenge, and Jingle Bells “with a twist.”

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra offers subscription packages, both for in-person and virtual viewing, as well as tickets for single in-person programs. For more information and to purchase tickets or subscriptions, see AnnapolisSymphony.org/events or contact the box office at 410.263.0907

