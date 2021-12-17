December 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Shooting Update. WNAV Layoffs. Store Closings and Openings. A Shopping List!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis Police issue an update on the shooting and car accident from Wednesday evening. The MD Health Department issues update on the cyber and ransomware attacks. New owners of WNAV have notified all on-air employees that they are out of a job at the end of the month. The Apple Store in the mall is temporarily closed. White House Black Market is closing the Annapolis store permanently. Nano Sushi’s windows are covered up. But there is a new bar opening called Game On Bar & Arcade. We made a list of 31 ideas for your holiday shopping and all of the suggestions are from local stores. We dropped a bonus pod with Jose-Luis Novo from the Annapolis Symphony. And we have events including the final in-person Who’s Your Hero nomination for the Military Bowl, the Annapolis Symphony’s Holiday Pops Concert, and the Santa Speedo Run!

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, hellooo Friday! Man the last night at Midnight Madness was popping! We tried to get dinner and the shortest wait was 45 minutes at most places–we ended up at Cafe Normandie which is always fantastic…eyed up some incredible desserts but behaved and did not partake! But I am so glad to see the stores so busy! Keep it up people..shop local! OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police have released a little more information on that shooting car crash combination we told you about yesterday. Police say that they were on patrol at 8:40 pm and heard shots fired in the 700 block of Newtown Drive which is the Woodside Gardens community. They were investigating and did not find a victim but did find six vehicles and two apartments damaged by gunfire. At 8:44 pm, just 4 minutes after the shots were fired, they were called to Route 665 for a two-car accident. The passenger in one car was identified as Demontay Coney, 20, of Baltimore. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and injuries from the accident. The driver of that car was a 17-year old from Annapolis who was also injured. The other vehicle involved had two occupants and the driver was transported to a hospital with injuries and the passenger was uninjured. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Police are asking for anyone that may know something to call them at 410-260-3439

The Maryland Department of Health released a statement yesterday saying they are making progress on the cyber and ransomware attacks. They say they are working around the clock, have enlisted federal law enforcement, and briefed the legislative leaders on the progress. Specifically, they say that testing and vaccination stats are restored and online, and the COVID surveillance data (new cases, case, rate, positivity rate, etc, is partially restored. They also said that there is no evidence that any data was compromised–and if true, I guess that is the silver lining.

As we told you a while back, WNAV was sold. Pat Sajak, who owns the station sold to two former employees, and the deal was supposed to be consummate at the end of the year. The new owners said that they would remain true to the roots of WNAV and did admit that there would likely be layoffs. Well, no one really saw this coming, but we learned from an employee that all on-air talent was told yesterday that they were being released at the end of the month. The employee was not sure but said that they believe the sales staff will remain for now. Boy, this sounds like an Alden move if you ask me.

Apple fans…if you are a fan of the Apple store in the mall, bummer for you. The store is temporarily closed due to a rise in COVID. It is not clear if the rise is in the community or within employees of the store–I suspect the latter. But they plan to reopen tomorrow morning at 10 am. But avoid that store–much better service and the same price up at MacMedics–and they are open! And speaking of closed stores, White House Black Market on Main Street was conspicuously closed last night and there is a big sign in the window saying that that location is closing permanently. And not sure what is up, but Nano Sushi’s windows were all covered with paper. But a new bar is opening where Chesapeake Brewing was–it’s called Game On Bar and Arcade. Looking at the website, it is exactly what it says. Seems like a Chucky Cheese for grown-ups less the rat. Not sure when the opening is.

If you have been following Eye On Annapolis for any of our 12-year existence, you know we are all about supporting local businesses. Yesterday we published a gift idea list for you that will take care of anyone on your list. I have 31 suggestions from comic books to huge diamonds. From experiences to culture to crab cakes shipped worldwide–all local businesses. Please take a look at that–we’ll have it pinned! And as always– shop local!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We dropped a bonus pod with Jose-Luis Novo, the Maestro of the Annapolis Symphony about the Holiday Pops, and a bunch more–great guy. Have a listen! Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight–Michelle Davey from Davey Dance Academy and next Saturday. Shay Cook and Crusaders 4 Change!

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town! Tonight from 6 pm to 8 pm at McGarvey’s, it is your last chance to nominate a hero in your life in person. Plenty of beer specials from Budweiser and their brands. But you can also nominate heroes online at militarybowl.org/budheroes

Also tonight…the aforementioned Holiday Pops concert presented by the Annapolis Symphony at Maryland Hall. Showtime is at 8 pm and there are still very few tickets remaining..there were about 4 dozen left when we recorded our podcast and when I checked last night, they had maybe 2 dozen left–so not many. Get yours at annapolissymphony.org it’s a great family event!

What’s probably not so great of a family event happens around noon on Saturday at O’Brien’s in Annapolis. It is the 14th Annual Santa Speedo Run…avert yer eyes! But this is always a lot of fun and for. good cause. You can find all the deets and register if you are brave enough at santaspeedorunannapolis.com

Done! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and shop local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

