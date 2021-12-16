December 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief |Eastport Shooting and Accident. COVID Woes. Final Midnight Madness!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…After a shooting in Eastport, a man is involved in a multi-vehicle accident on MD Route 665, Annapolis Police are investigating. A State Senator wants to know why the Department of Health is giving us the silent treatment on the cyber attacks. COVID woes plaguing local schools. A clarification on the Ward Boundary Task Force meeting. Your final night for Midnight Madness. And a bunch of new pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 16h 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

First off…apologies for some technical issues with the DNB yesterday. I made a correction..more on that later and screwed it up. But thanks to Scott MacMullan for giving me flack, I got it corrected again. My apologies. And last night-had a great night at the Leadership Anne Arundel Holiday Party at South River Golf Club–a great venue..and a great organization. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The details are very limited at this point. But at about 830 pm last night there was a shooting in Annapolis. A short time later, there was a multi-vehicle accident on Route 665 that closed the road in both directions for several hours. Police believe the two are related as one of the people in the accident was flown out with a gunshot wound. Three others were taken to a local hospital. Please stay tuned to eyeonannapolis.net for more complete details as they become available a bit later today.

Speaking of the police department, Yesterday I said the Annapolis Police was a no-show for their own forum. Well..they did have it, but just not at the places that the City aid they would. The City said the City’s Facebook and YouTube Pages ..and it was actually on the police department’s page. I did listen to all three and a half hours of it and it was primarily about Eastport and some of the key takeaways were that residents do not see police walking the neighborhoods and the police say they are but are sometimes called away for instance to direct traffic at an accident on Forest Drive (which is a joke in and of itself). The police said that the new resource centers in public housing are not being used, yet Alderman DaJuan Gay said he sees them in use all the time. And we learned that the only public reporting of shots being fired that we will hear about are the ones where they can locate evidence of shots. I am not sure that the meeting resolved anything at all, but I do suspect that when I get my info for my PIA, it may shed some more light.

Some COVID news. Maryland State Senator Katy Fry Hester who represents Howard County wants to know why the health department is remaining silent on the recent cyber attack on their systems. Rightfully she says that critical info is missing like deaths, new cases, and testing have all been stalled since December 4th. So far she has not received any answer from the department and the department says that they are reporting vaccination rates, hospitalizations (which are rising significantly), and school outbreaks.

And speaking of school outbreaks. Howard County Schools have canceled all sports and extracurricular activities and events due to outbreaks, three schools in Prince Georges County have been closed, and close to home we hear that an Annapolis High outbreak has sideline half the track team, the entire cheerleading squad, and the entire girls basketball team including coaches. Cornell University which has a 97% vaccination rate has cancelled all in-person education and activities since they have seen 900 cases in the last week. In an alert sent out, they said nearly all cases are among fully vaccinated students and that a very high percentage are the omicron variant.

As we begin to wrap a correction and a reminder. First the correction–we’ve mentioned that the Annapolis Ward Boundary Task Force is holding a public meeting. We inadvertently said it was n Friday the 21st. Well, there is no Friday the 21st. It is Tuesday the 21st at the Pip Moyer Rec Center–and thanks to Jared Littmann–the stickle for details and the chair of the task force to point that out–that was the correction I made yesterday to the DNB that go screwed up. And the reminder– tonight is the final Midnight Madness. I am not sure why they stopped calling it Eleventh Hour—because it does end at 11 pm and not midnight. But do get out tonight and support our local businesses. If you are not sure where to go…two stores that always seem to have something for me to give are Local By Design and the Historic Annapolis Museum Store–I picked up some Citizen Pride candles there last week. And stay tuned for more info on the Historic Annapolis Museum on eyeonannapolis.net

And finally, some podcast heads up. This Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight– Davey Dance Academy. Hopefully, you caught the bonus pod with Tim Hamilton and Paula Poundstone–she’s in town at Rams Head On Stage on Saturday. And fingers crossed, but later today we’ll have a special one with Annapolis Symphony’s Maestro Jose Luis Novo about their show this weekend and beyond..so keep your ears open for those!

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Hospice of the Chesapeake, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

