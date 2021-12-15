December 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Sexual Assault in Annapolis. Weapons in Schools. County COVID News. Bates PVA Rocks!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A man was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Annapolis. Annapolis Police were a no-show at their own town hall. Three incidents of weapons in schools. COVID concerns from the County. A COVID contest for kids. Bus driver bonuses are starting to be distributed. Bates Middle School PVA released a new video and it is wonderful. Four more days to get your speedo for the Santa Speedo Run.

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Snuck out of the office yesterday to do some errands–picked up a suit at B&D Tailors and got my hairs cut at The Annapolis Barber Shop– Amadou and Sam…both outstanding. And have you noticed the surge in new barbershops in the area? Can’t figure it out. Well, that’s above my pay grade So let’s get into the news… shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating a mid-day sexual assault that happened on Chase Street not far from Maryland Hall. It happened on Monday afternoon at about 4:00 pm and police were called to AAMC to speak to the victim. The adult male victim said he was sexually assaulted by another male that he knew. Police have not released any information on the suspect, if there has been an arrest, if there is an ongoing danger, or any name or description, and have said they will release more after the investigation is complete.

And speaking of the Annapolis Police Department, they were a no-show last night at their town hall on safety that was to be live-streamed for most and attended in person by some hand-picked individuals. I waited from 6:00 pm to 6:40 pm and nothing. Guess it wasn’t all that important after all.

And a slight clarification on a story from yesterday. We told you about the ward boundary redistricting meeting on the 21st that was supposed to be live-streamed and attended in person…much to my shock since the City said they were unable to do that for the police town hall…but anyhow, the City sent out a clarification that only the VIRTUAL meetings will be streamed and any in-person meetings will not. So, if you want to have your voice heard, attend in person, or send in an email, or use the webform—all the links are on eyeonannapolis.net. And the in-person meeting is Friday, December 21st at 7 pm at the Pip Moyer Rec Center.

What is it with weapons in schools? On December 10th we told you about a trespassing non-student at Southern with pepper spray and his student girlfriend with a knife. Now, on December 10th at Glen Burnie High, there was another non-student in the cafeteria who got into a fight with a student and as he attempted to flee, he was caught and they found a knife on him. And these two incidents beg the question .. how does a non-student get into a school like that? Where is the security? But just now we learn of a December 6th incident at Crofton High School. A student got into a fight with the parent of another student in the parking lot. From video surveillance, the parent opened the trunk of her car and pulled out a black box, and put it in the passenger seat of her car. Police believed it was a gun safe. They identified the care, the owner, and ultimately discovered that it was a gun safe and there was a Glock 17 handgun in it. The parent was charged with bringing a weapon on school property. In all of these cases, no threat was made to the school or any person in the school. Strange series of circumstances!

OK, let’s talk COVID and what I learned from our Media Call with the County Executive. COVID cases are on the rise although we do not know by how much because the State’s system is being held hostage and no new data has come from the State since December 4th. But we DO know that COVID hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks. We now have 84 people with COVID in our two hospitals. When I asked what the capacity was, Dr. Kalyanaraman had a convoluted answer–basically, they have an idea, but not an exact number. The County Executive, Fire Chief, and Health Officer all reiterated that everyone should get vaccinated. Just my opinion here, but they all sounded very concerned and I think if this surge continues we might see a return to restrictions. They also announced a social media contest for kids–make a “get vaccinated” video and share it on Tik Tok, Instagram or Twitter and tag the health department and they could win one of several $250 gift cards. Go to aahealth.org/vaxcontest for all the deets. And finally, I asked the County Exec how the school bus driver incentives were doing. We had heard that many students have not had a bus in three months. He said it was working well and that checks would be getting to the drivers in the next few days. I followed up asking if he knew the breakdown of retention bonuses vs new hire bonuses and he did not. That is critical–the existing bus drivers (while deserving) are working and the job is not getting done. We need to know about NEW hires–they are the ones that will make a difference. And it blows my mind that the school board is not losing their mind over this. Perhaps they need to lose their job.

Kudos to Maestro Mason! Who is he? Well, he self describes himself as a singer of an Italian Band called the Velveteen Dolls, a Doctoral Student from Edinburgh University, and now a PVA teacher at Bates. Well, he let his kids run amok and they created a FANTASTIC song and video called Christmastime in Maryland. We have it on eyeonannapolis.net but it is available on iTunes and the like… and making its debut right here on the DNB. Man, these PVA kids have some talent! Hang tight and give it a listen after we’re all done!

Four more days to find or buy your speedo. The 14th annual Santa Speedo Run is happening on the 18th at 11 am at O’Brien’s. Bring a toy for the Salvation Army and be prepared to run or stroll at the crack of 12:15 pm. If you are more of the gawking type–you are welcome as well–bring a toy for admission and enjoy a laughter-filled day and some great music from Timmie Metz and Tambo. All the details are at santaspeedorunannapolis.com and if you plan to run, you do need to register and pay so you can get the official swag!

As we start to wrap it up for the news, remember that I am working on a Google Map that will list the amazing holiday light displays across the county. Know of a great display? Send me the address or closest cross street etc. and I will add it. [email protected] is the address! I am hoping to finalize it and release it tomorrow!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back at it again, Beepr Buzz with all your music buzz in her Annapolis After Dark segment! All that in just a bit! .. oh and be sure to listen to Christmastime in Maryland from Bates PVA at the very end!

