December 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Body-Worn Footage of Police Shooting. Army-Navy Pics. Kudos to AAMC. New Years in Annapolis. Free stuff!

The Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage of the fatal police-involved shooting last month. Annapolis Police town hall tonight virtual. Ward boundaries are being redrawn in Annapolis and they are hosting and streaming a meeting on the 21st and need public input. AAMC earns kudos from US News & World Report for maternity care. Army-Navy photos are up and are amazing. New Years Eve celebration in Annapolis!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, I am close to getting caught up from a long weekend away and not dealing with the minutiae of Eye On Annapolis. If I owe you a phone call or email, I promise I will get to it today! OK, news.. let’s get into it–shall we?

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is doing its job. The police-involved fatal shooting back on November 28th is the first in Anne Arundel County, and I believe the state. Well according to the new law, they need to release any body-worn camera footage publicly and they did just that yesterday. We have the video at eyeonannapolis.net and it is graphic, but there are certain blurred scenes. Take a look. It is very interesting to see the police perspective for sure. I am not sure how I feel about it–seems like it may be just a piece of the investigation offering a partial picture that may allow the public to become the judge and jury. My jury is still out on this!

A reminder that tonight at 6 pm, the Annapolis Police will be streaming a town hall. They hand-picked some people to attend in person, but the bulk will have to watch on the City’s Facebook or YouTube Pages. Again, we asked a spokesperson why it could not be held at a larger venue with more people able to participate and were told they didn’t have the capability to stream it from a remote location.

However, that same spokesperson sent out a memo yesterday saying that the City is required to re-draw the Ward Boundaries and a task force has been established and they want public input so they will be inviting the public in person on Friday, December 21st at the Pip Moyer Rec Center at 7 pm. And in order to reach as many people as possible., somehow, magically, they will be able to be streaming this meeting from the Pip Myer Rec Center. They want input in person, via live stream, a web form, email, or mail. Sounds to me like public input is good for some topics, and not for others! Things that make you go hmmm.

Some good news for our own AAMC. US News & World Report has ranked the hospital as high-performing for maternity care. The publication recognized 237 out of 2700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services. And maybe this is just my ignorance, but I thought ALL hospitals offered maternity services. Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center said ” our families deserve the best and this award reaffirms our commitment to providing high-quality care.” So congrats to AAMC and the Clatanoff Gang!

Just a quick follow-up on the Army-Navy Game. We uploaded a TON of photos yesterday and highlighted a few dozen. Check them out at eyeonannapolis.net and we did include a Dropbox link to ALL of the photos–like 2000 of them. Annalise Dietz did a fantastic job for us again this year on the field! Check ’em out!

People have been asking about New Years in Annapolis. Well, here’s the skinny. It is going to be downscaled due to Omicron and the increasing hospital rate. In years past there were big tented events at two locations. Now it is a single location with no tents. It all happens at City Dock. There will be a DJ playing outside on the dock from 4:00 pm to 5:20 pm and there will be fireworks at 5:30 pm for the families. Then it starts up again with a DJ at 9 pm until midnight when there is another round of fireworks. There will not be any parking restrictions so you can park at City Dock if you find space. There may be a warming bus at the market House if it gets cold enough. There will not be any shuttle service to the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, there are boating restrictions and the City is warning that they will be enforcing parking violations. You can still park for three hours free at meters, but after that, watch out. They’ve been pretty aggressive this season and particularly during the midnight madness events. There are several area restaurants with special New Years’ Eve Packages– I know Blackwall Hitch, Chart House, L’Attitude 38, and Carrolls Creek all have NYE packages and all will have a great view of the fireworks!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage and the Military Bowl! If you want to see Stephen Kellogg on Monday the 27th–combine it with the Military Bowl and it will make a great doubleheader! Send me an email or a DM and tell me why you want to go..and maybe I will hook you up with tickets to Stephen Kellogg and or the Military Bowl! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up. And for all you Military Bowl info– militarybowl.org

Podcast news. Yesterday we gave up the mic to Tim Hamilton, of The Maryland Crabs fame and he spoke with Paula Poundstone (as he seems to do every December) in advance of her show at tRams Head ON Stage this Saturday–make sure you give that a listen. And up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is Michelle Davey with the Davey Dance Academy! Hey and if you know of some businesses that need to be spotlighted–let me know and I will reach out!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And since you never know when you might need an attorney, we have Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law here today with some of his periodic legal insights for you. All that’s coming up, in a few seconds.

