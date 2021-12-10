December 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Double Fatal Fire. Knife at Southern High. Hogan is Ticked Off. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An elderly couple perished in a Pasadena fire. Annapolis Police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a woman. Anne Arundel County Police arrested and charged two teens for bringing a knife and pepper spray into Southern High. Governor Hogan is furious with the legislature and vetoed the congressional maps. Events from the ASO, Annapolis Town Center, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Annapolis Chorale, Watermark Cruises, Eastport Yacht Club, and Navy Football!

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Got a distressing memo last night from my wallet saying that continued participation in Midnight Madness is detrimental to my wealth! HA. I hope you got out and supported some local businesses last night… one more to go next Thursday! And hopefully, you were one of the lucky ones to snag a Mother’s Peninsula Grill Gift Card. OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some really sad news out of Pasadena. Very early yesterday morning a fire broke out in a home on Thomas Road. The occupants called 911 saying the house was filled with smoke and they could not get out. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves and immediately made entry to rescue the two occupants. Unfortunately, they were declared deceased at the scene. They were a married couple in their 70s. The fire appears to be accidental and these were the first two fire fatalities of the year.

The Annapolis Police are investigating an armed assault. On Wednesday just before 6 pm, police were called to Newtowne Drive for a fight in progress. The fight had broken up and dissipated before the police arrived, but the female who called the police said that after it broke up, an unknown male walked up to her and pointed a handgun at her, and fled. Police searched but came up empty-handed.

A strange story out of Harwood. Yesterday morning Southern High went on a lockdown on word that a teen who did not attend the school was in the building with a knife. The staff searched and found him. And he did not go to Southern but his girlfriend did. As they were trying to detain him, he ran but was apprehended. In the end, he was found to be carrying pepper spray, and his girlfriend who was a student at Southern had a concealed knife on her. Both were arrested and charged accordingly. Police say that they are unaware of and do not believe any threat was made to the school or anyone in the school. Apparently, social media was going wild as well and in the letter to parents, the Assistant Principal reiterated that social media is not your best source for accurate information.

Governor Hogan held a press conference yesterday to essentially throw the legislature under the bus. Yesterday they voted for the crazy, gerrymandered redistricting maps, and today at his press conference Hogan vetoed it and also asked President Biden to add Maryland as a defendant in the Justice Department Suit on gerrymandered districts and voter suppression they just filed against Texas. Hogan had worked hard to have a bi-partisan, non-political committee come up with maps that were lauded by most. But the legislature decided to do their own thing. It’s expected that the house and senate will override the veto later today. Hogan also chastised them for not supporting his crime bill aimed at making Baltimore safer. On both issues, he vowed to continue the fight when the legislature returns for the normal session in January. Also at the press conference, he said that our COVID numbers are concerning and that hospitalizations have doubled in the past three weeks. When asked about when the data will be updated after the cyber attack and he said he had hoped by the end of the day yesterday.

As we begin to wrap, let’s talk about happenings around town! This one is a bit out–December 17th, but tickets are selling and you want to see the Holiday Pops concert by the ASO at Maryland Hall. The symphony will be joined by the Sultans of String…so this will be a great one. AnnapolisSymphony.org. And we’re going to be chatting with Maestro Novo on Thursday, so keep an eye out for a bonus podcast just before this performance!

A bit closer in…tonight at Maryland Hall Live Arts Maryland (our chorale) is hosting their annual Celebration of Christmas. And Saturday and Sunday– the favorite– The Nutcracker by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland. All tickets are available at marylandhall.org and remember that the building is owned by the schools so for now, masks are required.

Over at the Annapolis Town Center Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus tomorrow in addition to sitting down and chatting with her hubby–the big guy. Mosa Boutique is also popping up this weekend –a unique personalized way to shop for the ladies… they also partner with Vella Grace Boutique and Mary Davis Makeup–cool to see businesses working together and not gnashing teeth in competition. You can get all the skinny on what’s happening there at annapolistowncenter.com

Tomorrow night is the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade. Supposed to kick off at 6 pm and the weather looks like it might be wet..but George will have info on that in a bit. It is rain or shine and only high winds or a fire at the Annapolis Yacht Club will cancel it. They do not reschedule due to all the moving parts. And if you want to get out of the rain and still see the parade…bring some non-perishable food to the Harbour Queen and step aboard–Watermark will have a cash bar, some entertainment, and a lot of fun with what they call the Queen of All Food Drives–get it?

Lights on the Bay over at Sandy Point is going full steam through January 2nd to benefit the Anne Arundel SPCA!

And of course the BIG event this weekend is the Army-Navy Game being played at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey in the shadows of New York 20 years after we were attacked. There is a ton of stuff going on around that game and we’ll bring it all to you with a live blog on eyeonannapolis.net updates and photos on our Facebook Page All Annapolis, and also on our Twitter feed @eyeonannapolis. We have photogs on the field and peeps in the box. I suspect we’ll get rolling at about noon when the march-on starts. The kick-off is at 3 pm and you can watch it on ESPN.

And, that’s it for the news and events but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight–Dave Marberger from Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits with some really excellent news! And next week–Michelle Davey from Davey Dance Academy!

