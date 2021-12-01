December 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Recalled COVID Tests. Carjacking. Navy Uniforms. Queen of All Food Drives

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

We now know why the health department pulled the at-home COVID tests from the libraries. An attempted carjacking lands three teens with charges. A chase after an attempted ATM theft nets one arrest with two more suspects still on the loose. The Attorney General released more information on the officer-involved shooting from Sunday. The MVA is closing and going offline on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for planned IT upgrades. Navy released some great uniforms in advance of the Army-Navy Game. Fence and Deck Connection is hosting a drive to benefit The Blue Ribbon Project. And Watermark is hosting the Queen of All Food Drives at the Lights Parade on December 11th–bring some food and enjoy the best view! And a reminder to send in suggestions for impressive holiday light displays to [email protected]

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow…December 1st already. 24 more shopping days until Christmas. Yikes, I need to get on the ball…but thankfully, Midnight Madness is tomorrow so I will knock some of it out then. But now, this hump day we have a lot of news, so let’s get into it… shall we?

We found out why the libraries stopped distributing the at-home COVID tests. Apparently, the County Health Department somehow bought tests that were not supposed to be used in the US. Some of the kits did not have English instructions so they pulled them. They are trying to figure out how to replace them, but in the meantime, the State has said they would provide some. But that is not going to happen for a few more weeks. So now, it’s like old school–for tests, go to the testing clinics, pharmacies, or your doc. Get all the info at aahealth.org

A bunch of police news. Anne Arundel County Police arrested an 18 and 14-year old from Annapolis and a 15-year old from Pasadena for attempted carjacking. Two victims were in a car at Bayhead Park on the Broadneck Peninsula and according to police “were joined” by the three suspects in the back seat. The three assaulted the two and attempted to steal the keys. They fled, but not too far, and were found pretty quickly in some nearby woods.

A bit up the road in Glen Burnie, police arrested one and are looking for two more after a car chase through Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore County. They were called to the Walgreens on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for an intruder alarm. The suspects had run a van into the store to steal the ATM. This is an issue in Baltimore City and is now the second attempt here in the County. They arrested a 29-year old Baltimore man and are seeking two others. If you have any info… 410-222-6135

And following up on the officer-involved shooting from Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office provided some more insight. The man who was shot was identified as Digno Yorro Jr. As you will remember, they responded to a call about a man with a knife. Police entered the home, he did not comply and they shot him with bean bags and tasers to no avail before firing their weapons killing him. A subsequent search of the home found Yorro’s mother, and at this point, they believe he killed her. There have been quite a few sons killing mothers in Anne Arundel County this year. They also identified the officer who fired the gun as Corporal Burger who is a six-year veteran of the department. Body-worn camera footage will be released in the next two weeks.

Just a quick heads up from the MVA. They will be closed Friday along with the weekend for IT upgrades. Their online services, kiosks, and all branches will be unavailable. Kiosks and VEIP stations are separate and will remain open.

As expected, right on time, Navy unveiled their uniforms and again, they are pretty awesome. This year they are giving a nod to aviation with a theme of Fly Navy. The uni is pretty simple –blue with a lot of elements to salute the FA 18 Super Hornet and F-35C. We have a bunch of photos on eyeonannapolis.net so check them out and while there, watch the teaser video that was done on the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush. Again, the Army-Navy Game is Saturday the 11th of December and will be on CBS, but you really want to follow along with Eye On Annapolis because we’ll be on the field and in the box!

And as we begin to wrap up a couple of really good feel-good stories. Up first, Fence and Deck Connection in Millersville is hosting their 15th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit the Blue Ribbon Project which works with abused or neglected kids. They are collecting new children’s clothing and toys at the entrance… it’s free to attend the party, but a donation is appreciated. And fun fact, the Blue Ribbon Project was the brainchild of Annapolis police officer Taylor Pyles. Find out more at fenceanddeckconnection.com

And the Eastport Yacht Club’s Light Parade is on the 11th and there is no better viewing spot than atop the Harbor Queen–docked at City Dock. Admission–some non-perishable food for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. This is the 10th year and you will have a cash bar, music, caroling, and more. Bring about $10 worth of food, pet food, or even a single Alexander Hamilton — Google it!

A quick reminder that I am working on a Google Map that will list the amazing holiday light displays across the county. Know of a great display? Send me the address or closest cross street etc and I will add it. [email protected] is the address!

