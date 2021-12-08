December 08, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Cop Charged With Assault. Cool Library News. Our Music Segment Is Here!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been suspended after being charged with domestic assault. Masks in schools may be on the way out. The Anne Arundel County Public Library launches a new website, logo, and seals a time capsule. Annapolis-based Prōpa is now officially live and out of beta. Ten more days to get your speedo for the Santa Speedo Run. And the debut of our new music segment–Annapolis Ater Dark with BeeprBuzz!

And making her debut today with the weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She'll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, we’ve been teasing it for a few weeks. And to be honest it has been several months in the works…but today, we debut our new weekly music segment featuring all the live music you can handle in the area by the only person that can really bring it to you. Intrigued? Stay tuned to find out but first, we have news and weather! So let’s get into it… shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have suspended an officer after he was charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment. Corporal Tyler Brennan has been suspended with pay pending the outcome. His police powers have also been suspended. The Capital did some digging and found out that this is a result of a chest bump to his girlfriend and then blocking the door with his body to prevent her from leaving. He is a 9-year veteran of the department and assigned to the patrol division. Chief Awad said the allegations are “concerning and she will cooperate with the Office of the States Attorney to investigate the allegations”

Well, the Maryland State School Board has said that masks in schools are optional if the COVID spread is considered moderate by the CDC or the vaccination rate is over 80% in the school or the surrounding community. Currently spread is substantial here in Anne Arundel County and less than 80% of staff and students are vaccinated, so it is somewhat of a moot point, but if the transmission rates decline, the masks may be coming off. This regulation, like the one requiring the masks in the first place, will need legislative approval–likely to be granted during this special session that started on Monday.

In cool news…and most of our cool news seems to come from the library these days… they just launched a revamped website at aacpl.net and to go with it a refreshed logo that looks really sharp–the old one had been around since the 1990s and the website had not seen an update in 10 years. As they celebrate their centennial they are doing a number of events and yesterday they stuffed a time capsule that will be passed around and stored for 25 years when it is opened by families that pledged to return in 25 years to open it. Items included from today’s library offerings included a wifi hotspot, scrapbook images of the library over the past 100 years, a mask and hand sanitizer of course, library t-shirts, bookmarks, and a copy of the Capital along with a beer can–and no the library is not selling beer (yet) but they did include a can of special brew for the library from their Cheers to 100 Years event this fall where local breweries crafted a special brew. You can learn more at aacpl.net/100years And if you don’t have one– go get a library card and see what today’s library is all about!

Hey plant lovers. ProPa has launched. You may recall a podcast we did with Pat May a month or so ago about his new startup based here in Annapolis which is kind of a match.com for plants. Well, he just had the official launch! The site and app allow you to track your plant’s growth and development and also share the news and the actual plant with others. Say you are looking for some rare houseplant that you cannot find here..check out ProPa and connect with someone across the globe who does–and get a seedling or a shoot and start growing your own! Pretty neat. You can scroll back and listen to our podcast or head to getpropa.com for all the links and downloads for the Apps.

You have about a week and a half to either find or buy your speedo. The 14th annual Santa Speedo Run is happening on the 18th at 11 am at O’Brien’s. Bring a toy for the Salvation Army and be prepared to run or stroll at the crack of 12:15 pm. If you are more of the gawking type–you are welcome as well–bring a toy for admission and enjoy a laughter-filled day and some great music from Timmie Metz and Tambo. All the details are at santaspeedorunannapolis.com and if you plan to run, you do need to register and pay so you can get the official swag!

As we start to warp it for the news, remember that I am working on a Google Map that will list the amazing holiday light displays across the county. Know of a great display? Send me the address or closest cross street etc and I will add it. [email protected] is the address!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report–and yes he mentions snow, but please keep your wits about you–Marylanders are embarrassing when it comes to snow! And then— the big debut of our new segment! All that in just a bit!

