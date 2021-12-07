December 07, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Buckley and Council Sworn In. Officer Injured in Accident. Government House Open House.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Mayor Buckley and the Council were sworn into office at the inauguration yesterday. We have a full recording of the Mayor's speech at the end of this DNB. An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was injured in a car accident. Cordis has sold Maryland Live! Hotel and Casino, sort of. The Hogans are opening up Government House this Saturday for the Holidays and YOU are invited. Free tickets to see Stephen Kellogg courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. A new music segment is coming tomorrow!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I’m not gonna lie. The end of the year is barreling down and I have a ton of stuff to do and not a lot of time. It’s crunch time! But i have confidence! OK, news.. let’s get into it–shall we?

OK, Buckley–time to get to work. You had your parade and ball yesterday, so back to the grind. Yes, yesterday, Mayor Buckley and the City Council were sworn in. The only new member was Karma O’Neill representing Ward 2. This term’s council is 100% democrat, and I need to double-check, but I believe this is the only one in the nation that does not have an opposing party member. Anyhow at the inauguration, Senators Van Hollen and Cardin spoke along with Congressman Sarbanes, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Lt Governor Boyd Rutherford, and Carl Snowden all spoke, but the highlights for me were Maggie Benshaw the City’s Poet Laureate who read a beautiful piece of poetry and Moonie Day Lewis who belted out Amazing Grace! After Buckley was sworn in, he swore i the Council and delivered his inaugural speech which was themed around the campaign– Dream, Work, and Deliver. Saying that they have been dreaming and working during the first term and now it is time to deliver. The items on his list–the WEE or West-East Express bike lane, the new garage, and the revitalization of City Dock. I suspect you will see some other surprises like umbrellas over Maryland Avenue now since the council seems pretty homogenous. Just over 100 people attended, mostly campaign staffers, City employees, and the families of the council. If you’d like to hear a not-so-great recording of his speech, we have tagged it at the end of this DNB…it starts just after he thanked his wife Julie and his two sons Dash and Miles, but the bulk of it is there.

Four people, including an Anne Arundel County Police Officer, were injured yesterday in a morning accident on Route 97 South. At about 8:15 am, traffic had slowed near the Rt 32 exit. A tractor-trailer was unable to slow and hit an unmarked police SUV and pushed it into a pickup truck in front of it. The officer in the SUV was flown to shock trauma with serious injuries, the driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to shock trauma with minor injuries, and the passenger in the tractor-trailer and the driver of the pick up were taken to area hospitals also with minor injuries. Right now all are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Here’s a business deal for you. David Cordish has sold his Live Casino and Hotels in Hanover, Philly, and Pittsburgh to a real estate trust for $1.8 billion dollars. Looks like a sweet Christmas this year at the Cordish house. There was a side deal for Cordish to lease back the gaming operations which will allow the Cordish Companies to continue to own, control, and manage the gaming ops. The deal for Maryland Live is supposed to close in the coming weeks and the others in early 2022.

While I will be up in New York at the Army-Navy Game, those that are here in Maryland can go visit Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan on Saturday the 11th. The Annual Government House Open House is returning this year. From 1 pm to 4 pm the public is invited to check out Government House (the proper name for the Governor’s mansion) in all its holiday splendor. Face-masks will be required and it is a toy drive as well so if you can, bring a toy, if not, no big deal, just go and enjoy. They will have refreshments and entertainment and wassail–whatever that is. Also, limited edition ornaments designed by the First Lady will be available for purchase. Money raised goes to the foundation that is responsible for the historical significance of Government House.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage! Who wants to see Stephen Kellogg on Monday the 27th–combine it with the Military Bowl and it will make a great doubleheader! Send me an email or a DM and tell me why you want to go..and maybe I will select you for a pair of excellent tickets! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up. Speaking of music, starting on December 8th–yes that is tomorrow, we will be introducing a brand new music segment of the DNB every Wednesday. Some people may be surprised who’s doing it–and others not so much! So definitely stay tuned tomorrow!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits with some exciting news and especially if you live on the shore! Hint Hint! And the following week–Michelle Davey with the Davey Dance Academy!

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report.

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

