December 06, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Omicron is Here. Buckley Inauguration. BC and ECU in Military Bowl.

Today…Governor Hogan announced that Omicron Variant is in Maryland. The Health Department’s website is offline in a ransomware attack. Mayor Buckley and the City Council will be sworn in today after a parade. The teams are set in the Military Bowl. School Superintendents are leaving at a record pace. Some podcast updates and I and still looking for more help finding some great holiday light displays across the county–send the address to [email protected]

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, December 6th, 2021, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK.. was up in Frederick on Saturday and the town was popping. But after that, I did a cool thing– Antietam Battlefield does it one night a year to remember the 23,110 casualties of the battle. They light luminaries–23, 110 of them as you drive through the dark battlefield. It was amazing and really put the casualties of the Civil War into perspective when you see it laid out for you. Highly recommend the drive, the wait, and the experience, but only one night a year! Well, it IS Monday and we are back at it again, so let’s get into the news…shall we?

Well, it didn’t take long, but Omicron is here. Late Friday, Governor Hogan announced that Maryland has three cases he said in the Baltimore region–but I suspect at least one may be in the County as the County Executive put out a statement that arrived before the governors. At this point, there are no additional restrictions being contemplated and we are still waiting to hear more about this new variant. In the meantime, just do what we have done all along. Be safe, mask up when it makes sense or is required, wash your hands, keep some distance, and if you are feeling sick, get tested.

And we cannot update you on any case rates today. Apparently, the MD Department of Health Website is the latest victim of a cyber ransom attack, The WaPo first reported it last night. So stay tuned to see what happens there.

Today is the day when Mayor Buckley gets sworn in for a second term, and the new city council also gets signed in. A parade will begin at 1 pm on Calvert Street and head to Church Circle on West Street where a stage is set up. The Mayor and council will be sworn in at about 230 pm and then a big ball happens tonight at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. West Street from Calvert to Church will be closed until 8 pm they said… although I suspect it will be open by 6 pm.

We now know the players in the Military Bowl. Eastern Carolina and Boston College will face off at 230pm on December 27th, And BC apparently has 16 players on the team from this area. The Military Bowl is always a lot of fun, and it kicks off at 10 am downtown with a parade.. which yours truly will be emceeing..so come say hello and see the marching bands, Medal of Honor recipients, and the Budweiser Clydesdales!

WTOP had an interesting story on the exodus of school superintendents. There are 6 vacant top jobs across Maryland including our own Dr. Arlotto who did not have his contract renewed. They spoke with the Executive Director of the American Association of School Administrators who said it is a nationwide issue, mostly for the threats and no-win situation with COVID. He said Georgia is seeing 45 departures when a normal year would be 12. He said that filling them will be tough. There will be plenty of interested people, but the vast majority will simply not have the experience.

And as we start to wrap up, I hope you caught the local business spotlight with Ashley Scales and her new candle lounge at the Annapolis Town Center–Reminiscent Luxe! Better yet…go stop by and check it out. There are some perfect gifts for anyone on your list! Up next week is Dave Marberger from Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits with some exciting news for them. And if you missed it, be sure to check out the bonus pod we did with George from DCMDVA Weather all about the snowy winter we can expect…or not!

And finally– Remember my Holiday Lights Program. I need some more data. Do you have an amazing light display? Maybe a neighbor? Or maybe you passed one somewhere? Send me the address or closest cross street etc and I will add it to a google map I am making so you can pop it in your GPS and road trip all over the county looking at the best holiday lights. Email me the address at [email protected]

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

