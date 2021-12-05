Dealing With Loss Over the Holidays is Tough. Chesapeake Life Center Offering Workshop to Help.

The holiday season can stir up a variety of mixed emotions for many people. For those who have lost someone dear to them, navigating this time of year is even more complicated.

To help those grieving in the community find ways to manage the stress and sadness of this season, Chesapeake Life Center will offer Living with Loss through the Holidays. This workshop will offer support, honor memories, and explore coping strategies with others who are experiencing similar loss.

Attendees have a choice of two sessions, both on Thursday, Dec. 9. The first will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in-person in the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as virtually via Zoom for Healthcare. The second session will be in-person only and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in center’s office on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost to attend is $10 and for those attending in person, there will be light refreshments. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

In-person participation is limited, and restrictions will be updated prior to the event using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB