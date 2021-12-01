Dave Mason, 10,000 Maniacs, Suede — Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Dave Mason: World in Changes Tour

Monday, February 21

8pm | $79.50

PRS Eightlock : CD Release Party

Kentavius Jones

Thursday, March 10

8pm | $25

10,000 Maniacs

Sunday, April 24

8pm | $55

Progject : The Ultimate Prog Rock Musical Experience

Tuesday, April 26

8pm | $39.50

Honest Lee Soul: A Celebration of the album ‘One Life’

Saturday, May 21

8pm | $35

Suede

Friday, July 29

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/02 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala

12/03 Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas w. Marielle Kraft

12/04 Lez Zeppelin (matinee)

12/04 Dar Williams w. Emily Scott Robinson

12/05 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola (matinee)

12/05 Comedian Jon Reep w. Brent Blakeney

12/06 Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas

12/07 + 8 Gordon Lightfoot w. Jeff LeBlanc

12/09 David Bromberg Quintet

12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf

12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee

12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty

12/17 Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band

12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/18 Paula Poundstone

12/19 A Very Maysa Christmas

12/20 Peter Mayer

12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill

12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)

12/22 Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour

12/23 Slim Man

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg

12/29 East Is East

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

