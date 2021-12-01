Dave Mason, 10,000 Maniacs, Suede — Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Dave Mason: World in Changes Tour
Monday, February 21
8pm | $79.50
PRS Eightlock: CD Release Party
- Kentavius Jones
Thursday, March 10
8pm | $25
10,000 Maniacs
Sunday, April 24
8pm | $55
Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Musical Experience
Tuesday, April 26
8pm | $39.50
Honest Lee Soul: A Celebration of the album ‘One Life’
Saturday, May 21
8pm | $35
Suede
Friday, July 29
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/02 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala
12/03 Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas w. Marielle Kraft
12/04 Lez Zeppelin (matinee)
12/04 Dar Williams w. Emily Scott Robinson
12/05 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola (matinee)
12/05 Comedian Jon Reep w. Brent Blakeney
12/06 Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas
12/07 + 8 Gordon Lightfoot w. Jeff LeBlanc
12/09 David Bromberg Quintet
12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf
12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee
12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty
12/17 Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band
12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/18 Paula Poundstone
12/19 A Very Maysa Christmas
12/20 Peter Mayer
12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill
12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)
12/22 Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour
12/23 Slim Man
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg
12/29 East Is East
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party
