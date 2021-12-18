Crosby Tops “Best in Maryland” Competition with Five Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications led the way in the recent 2021 Best in Maryland competition by taking five awards, the most of any agency or company.

Conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the annual Best in Maryland awards honors public relations practitioners in the state who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity, and resourcefulness. Crosby was honored for these programs:

“Promoting Public Health and Safety During COVID-19,” a national campaign for the Department of Health and Human Services that informed the American public how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

a national campaign for the Department of Health and Human Services that informed the American public how to protect themselves from COVID-19. “Support More Victories for Veterans PSAs,” an integrated campaign for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading veterans service organization, that featured inspiring stories of veterans who have overcome challenges with the support of DAV.

an integrated campaign for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading veterans service organization, that featured inspiring stories of veterans who have overcome challenges with the support of DAV. “Lead Boldly campaign” for Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s leading nonprofit healthcare companies, that highlighted the unique care innovations and technology solutions Kaiser Permanente offers to businesses.

for Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s leading nonprofit healthcare companies, that highlighted the unique care innovations and technology solutions Kaiser Permanente offers to businesses. “Re the We” relationships campaign for Military OneSource, a flagship program of the Department of Defense, to help members of the military community overcome challenges and build healthy relationships.

for Military OneSource, a flagship program of the Department of Defense, to help members of the military community overcome challenges and build healthy relationships. “My Military OneSource,” a mobile app that quickly connects service members, their families, and survivors around the globe to resources and support from Military OneSource.

