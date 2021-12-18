THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Crosby Marketing Offers Year-End $25,000 Match for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank

| December 18, 2021, 09:09 AM

Crosby Marketing has generously offered to DOUBLE donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank up to $25,000 from now until the end of the year, helping twice as many of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity this holiday season and beyond.

“The holidays are a special time for many families to gather and celebrate, but we can’t forget that far too many of our neighbors are struggling with hunger,” said Raymond Crosby, President & CEO of Crosby Marketing. “The Crosby team hopes this donation helps bring some hope and comfort to those who need it most and inspires others to give.”

The Arc of Central Maryland

Donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank are tax-deductible and help them distribute free, nutritious food to thousands of our Anne Arundel County neighbors in need EACH month.

Thanks to generous supporters, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank was able to make these impacts last fiscal year:

  • Distribute 5.8 million pounds of food to our network of 70 Member Agencies at no cost to them.
  • Feed approximately 62,500 Anne Arundel County residents each month.
  • Provide four healthy meals and snacks each weekend and on holidays to 6,536 Anne Arundel County students through our Backpack Buddies Program.
  • Distribute high-demand items including diapers, formula, and baby food to 1,886 families visiting our Baby Pantries.

Matching gifts will help us continue our efforts to increase access to free, nutritious food for all our Anne Arundel County neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Individuals who would like to have their gift matched through this challenge should go to www.aafoodbank.org/give.

