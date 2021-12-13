THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
County Vaccine Incentive Tab Runs $4,781,000

| December 13, 2021, 05:10 PM

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced the results of the County’s employee vaccine incentive program, which resulted in an additional 505 employees getting vaccinated by the November 30 deadline.

“Getting vaccinated is the only safe and effective way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Keeping our county workforce healthy is essential to delivering government services. This incentive program was a benefit to a workforce that delivered for our residents through an extraordinarily difficult time.”

The County implemented the program in September, requiring eligible employees to submit proof of vaccination to qualify for a $1,000 incentive payment. Of the 5,936 county employees who were identified as eligible to submit verification on Sept. 30, 4,276 reported being vaccinated. By the Nov. 30 deadline, an additional 505 employees – 4,781 in total – had obtained their vaccination to qualify for the incentive.

“Each additional vaccination represents savings and an improvement in government services,” County Administrative Officer Matt Power said. “More vaccinations mean fewer days lost to illness and quarantining. It makes it easier for managers and staff to safely gather and interact with members of the public with this additional protection in place.”

The incentive received funding support from the Federal Government via American Rescue Plan, with $4.78 million paid out in two rounds to employees who submitted vaccine verification.

For more information on how to get a vaccination or booster, go to www.aacounty.org/covidvax/.

