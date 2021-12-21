THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Colonel and Senator John C. Astle Celebrates 60 Year of Public Service With New Book

| December 21, 2021, 01:00 PM

“Many autobiographical books have been written about the Vietnam experience, most of them years after the fact, based upon imperfect memory.  By contrast, the contents of this book reflect immediate reactions to the grim reality I encountered in Vietnam at the time on a daily basis,” said retired State Senator John C. Astle, also a retired Colonel in the US Marine Corps.

Jungle Combat is John’s story.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Maintaining an audio diary between the spring of 1968 and the summer of 1969, Marine Aviator John (Ace) Astle kept folks and friends at home in Barboursville, West Virginia up to date – the drama of facing danger in combat to the frustration of dealing with the military bureaucracy, to the excesses of exhausted Marines in drunken revelry.  His account is unabridged and, in the words of Lt. Col. George Forrest U.S. Army (Ret.) (“We Were Soldiers Once”) “…a power-packed, no holds barred account…”

Colonel and Senator John C. Astle Celebrates 60 Year of Public Service With New Book Click To Tweet

John Astle went on to spend 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving 31 Air Medals and 2 Purple Hearts among others. He spent 4 years as a Presidential Helicopter Pilot. John spent his entire life in service to his country, including 24 years as a Maryland State Senator. He retired from the Senate, having contributed 60 years of public service.

Col. John “Ace” Astle USMC, (Ret.) Vietnam War Movies 1968-1969 – Part 1 from Gemma Jablonski on Vimeo.

John and his wife Jayne are enjoying a busy and fulfilling retirement residing in Annapolis, Maryland.

You can purchase Senator Astle’s book now directly from the author, Gemma Jablonski, or on Amazon — Jungle Combat: A Combat Pilot’s Tape Recorded Transcripts from Vietnam 1968-1969. A hardbound version and an audiobook will follow.

There will be an official book release party at Harry Browne’s on March 30, 2022.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake