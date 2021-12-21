Colonel and Senator John C. Astle Celebrates 60 Year of Public Service With New Book

“Many autobiographical books have been written about the Vietnam experience, most of them years after the fact, based upon imperfect memory. By contrast, the contents of this book reflect immediate reactions to the grim reality I encountered in Vietnam at the time on a daily basis,” said retired State Senator John C. Astle, also a retired Colonel in the US Marine Corps.

Jungle Combat is John’s story.

Maintaining an audio diary between the spring of 1968 and the summer of 1969, Marine Aviator John (Ace) Astle kept folks and friends at home in Barboursville, West Virginia up to date – the drama of facing danger in combat to the frustration of dealing with the military bureaucracy, to the excesses of exhausted Marines in drunken revelry. His account is unabridged and, in the words of Lt. Col. George Forrest U.S. Army (Ret.) (“We Were Soldiers Once”) “…a power-packed, no holds barred account…”

John Astle went on to spend 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving 31 Air Medals and 2 Purple Hearts among others. He spent 4 years as a Presidential Helicopter Pilot. John spent his entire life in service to his country, including 24 years as a Maryland State Senator. He retired from the Senate, having contributed 60 years of public service.

Col. John “Ace” Astle USMC, (Ret.) Vietnam War Movies 1968-1969 – Part 1 from Gemma Jablonski on Vimeo.

John and his wife Jayne are enjoying a busy and fulfilling retirement residing in Annapolis, Maryland.

You can purchase Senator Astle’s book now directly from the author, Gemma Jablonski, or on Amazon — Jungle Combat: A Combat Pilot’s Tape Recorded Transcripts from Vietnam 1968-1969. A hardbound version and an audiobook will follow.

There will be an official book release party at Harry Browne’s on March 30, 2022.

