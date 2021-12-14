Christmas Time In Maryland: The Creativity at Bates is AMAZING!

We received an email last week from Maestro Mason from the PVA Program at Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis. And the best we can do is …just wow! The creativity and talent are amazing! Here’s Maestro Mason’s email:

Hi folks, I am Richy Mason, singer of Italian band The Velveteen Dolls, Doctoral student from Edinburgh University and now teacher in Annapolis school Wiley H Bates. My story for another day…

With my kids at school we have written a song for Christmas (and other religious festivals and atheists too) its on iTunes, Amazon music, Spotify but NOT on anyone’s radio or tv…. that’s so sad. Why play Christmas songs of other people from other places and ignore your own! I say get it on the radio and have a chat with the kids. YULE LOVE IT…

Like i said, appealing to all faiths and non faiths, so very cool, it comes from an immigrant teacher, is a song about an immigrant teacher (the teacher of teachers) and is sung by your own people from your own village. How can this not serve as a good feeling public interest story.

The song is available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and basically every outlet, so there is purpose and conclusion to the story. I think you should do a good thing and have these kids on the show or at least their teacher (me) to tell about why we made this song and why its good for you!

get in touch 🙂

Maestro Mason and the Bates kids