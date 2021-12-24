Casino Tourism: The Most Popular Gambling Locations in the World

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re quite bored with your gambling status quo. You know the ins and outs of your regional betting establishments like the back of your hand. After all, you’ve been their passionate patron for years now, enjoying their services whenever possible. Local dealers know better than to pick a bone with you, knowing perfectly well how familiar are you with their usual methods. Even the games of chance offer no challenge after playing the same old ones over and over again.

For an avid gambler like yourself, such a state of stagnation must be unbearable. Fortunately, there is a way to bring a much-needed variety of new challenges to your hobby. Why don’t you take a paid leave and go visit the best casinos in the world? Below, you’ll find a list of the most amazing and popular gambling locations in the world, including Las Vegas in the USA, the capital of France – Paris, the city of Singapore, and even Macau in China. Read on and learn that new gambling challenges are only a plane flight away!

Las Vegas, USA

Las Vegas is the most popular gambling destination in the world. It’s got a wide gamut of different casinos and massive city-size resorts. The city’s earliest casinos were built decades ago, but even now, many more new ones are being constructed. With Vegas being a de-facto gambling capital of the US, you can find out about the newest developments in Las Vegas at any gambling-oriented forum or website.

In addition to a large number of casinos and resorts, Las Vegas also boasts a lot of entertainment and nightlife options, so you should definitely try visiting it to experience all its excitement. For example, there is the Bellagio resort, which has fountains that play to music, a conservatory and botanical gardens, an art gallery, a chocolate fountain, an ice skating rink, a shopping mall with numerous shops and boutiques, and a wedding chapel. However, if all of this seems a tiny bit intimidating, and you would rather gamble online from the comfort of your own home, you can check this list of the best quick hit slots for 2021.

Macau, China

Macau is located in China and is the most populous region in the country. It is well-known for the gambling tradition, where the most popular form of entertainment is playing cards and other games of chance. The city’s old name was Macao, derived from the name that the Chinese locals told the first Portuguese explorers.

The Portuguese occupied this region for more than 400 years, starting from 1557. They also built a large number of churches and forts there. After the Chinese people regained control over Macau, the Portuguese left behind many gambling establishments and casinos, which were taken over by Chinese businessmen.

Currently, Macau has a gambling industry rated seven times larger than Vegas. With annual revenue of billions of dollars, Macau is considered to be the most prominent gambling destination in Asia.

Singapore

Singapore is known as one of the most expensive cities in the world, but it also has some of the best gambling houses in Asia. As a matter of fact, the reason why people love visiting this place is because of these two things. The gambling houses here are so good that they can compete with those in Las Vegas and Macau. In addition to that, Singapore is one of the most exciting cities in the world with its many attractions and entertainment venues.

The bulk of the gambling revenue in Singapore comes from Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands. They are followed by other land-based casinos that take up the remaining market, such as the famous Aegean Paradise Cruise Casino.

When it comes to electronic gambling in Singapore, the government allows only a single operator – Singapore Pools (SP). This institution offers sports betting, lotteries, and horse racing wagers.

Singapore also has its own National Day Parade, a night festival called Singapore Fireworks Celebrations, a Singapore Grand Prix Flower Show, Singapore Arts Festival, and many other fascinating events.

Paris, France

One of the most impressive gambling establishments in Paris is the Paris Elysées Club, located in the Champs-Elysées neighborhood. This gambling facility was opened quite recently, in 2018, and has been operating since then without any significant changes. In addition to all these games, this place also has an exquisite restaurant, allowing you the pleasure of a succulent meal before returning to your games.

Conclusion

If you’re a gambling enthusiast, you’re definitely going to love the above-mentioned destinations. These locations are known for their large, modern casinos and gambling halls that meet the highest global standards. In each of them, you can play your favorite games of chance at the best tables and slots. These cities are also home to many other entertainment venues, so you can do more than just gamble during your stay. For people who don’t know how to play cards or other games of chance, this might be a good alternative. As you can see, there is plenty to do in these amazing cities so make sure to visit them as soon as possible! Good luck!

