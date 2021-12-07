Buckley and Council Sworn In; Continued Change Coming to Annapolis

Not all change is bad. And recently re-elected Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley emphasized that concept during his inauguration yesterday where he and eight other council members were sworn into office.

About 130 people gathered on West Street at 1:00 pm yesterday to see a small parade from Calvert Street and the People’s Park to the stage set up at the intersection of West Street and Church Circle.

In his inaugural address (poor audio clip below), Buckley highlighted his first-term accomplishments including breaking ground on a new public works facility, the opening of the new Kenneth R, Dunn swimming pool at Truxtun Park, and the progress made to rebuild the Hillman Garage and City Dock. Of course, there was mention of how his administration handled the problems, from the unthinkable to the unfathomable, to the unpredictable.

Looking forward, Buckley hopes to make the City more green by moving cars off the street into the new Hillman garage and completing the West-East Express Bike Lane, which Buckley has dubbed the “WEE.” He wants to continue his partnership with HACA, and continue the inclusivity efforts of the first term.

Along with Buckley, the City Council was also sworn in. There was very little change here in that 7 of the 8 members are returning. The newcomer is Karma O’Neill who will represent Ward 2 taking over for Fred Paone who retired this year. Returning Aldrepersons include Elly Tierney (Ward 1), Rhonda Pindell-Charles (Ward 3), Sheila Finlayson (Ward 4), Brooks Schandelmeier (Ward 5), DaJuan Gay (Ward 6), Rob Savidge (Ward 7), and Ross Arnett (Ward 8). The City Council is made up of all democrats, which may be the only single-party municipality in the Country.

The inauguration featured politicians on the county, state, and national level along with the 4 living past Mayors–Dick Hillman, Ellen Moyer, Josh Cohen, and Mike Pantelides. Speaking at the event were Senators Cardin and Van Hollen Congressman Sarbanes, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Carl Snowden.

Highlights of the afternoon included a reading of an original poem by City Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw and a fabulous rendition of Amazing Grace by Moonie Day Lewis.

The lighter moments of the event were when Buckley mentioned his “mum” who passed away early in his term when he said she was looking down and “smoking and drinking in heaven.”

Later in the evening, the Mayor hosted the One Annapolis Ball at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Guests paid $100 to attend; or $200 for a VIP ticket which included early access, a cocktail reception with the Mayor, and a spare ticket to give away to someone who could not afford a ticket. Table sponsorships were $5000. No taxpayer funds were spent on the inauguration and it is to be completely funded by donations.

Recording of the Mayor’s Inaugural Speech.

