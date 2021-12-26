BREAKING: Military Bowl and Parade Canceled at Last Minute Due To COVID Concerns

A little more than 24 hours before kickoff, the organizers of the 2021 Military Bowl have pulled the plug due to the recent surge of COVID-19.

When contacted this morning, organizers confirmed that the two teams had canceled the game and the decision was made to cancel the parade and tailgate as well.

The Military Bowl Foundation announced that the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Boston College.

Boston College and East Carolina had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is a top priority. The decision not to play is understandable but disappointing.”

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt-outs, and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”

Information for ticket refunds will be available early this week.

In other COVID news, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, who was scheduled to ride atop the Clydesdale hitch in the parade is self-isolating due to a close exposure with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

