Bonus Podcast: From Acme–Winter Beers to Watch. Miracle on Annapolis Street. The Gift of Time!

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers, we hopped over to Acme Bar & Grill for a chat and some lunch (cheesesteak and a wing or two).

Bill Catron is back with suggestions for the perfect beer to chase those “when is the family going to leave” holiday blues away. Ryan from Katcef is on hand to chat about the new Stella Artois program with Water.org about giving the Gift of Time. And Cassie chimes in with a NÜTRL new variety pack and a canned bloody mary from Cutwater! And, she reminds us to not forget about the Military Bowl Pub Crawl!

More details on the Miracle on Annapolis Street on December 26th with the Budweiser Clydesdales and of course the Military Bowl on the 27th between ECU and Boston College! The parade kicks off at 10 am as does the free tailgate!

The Who’s Your Hero program is still going on. You can nominate your hero at militarybowl.org/budheroes or at your favorite watering hole. We have a few more special nights to do it in person complete with a chance to win tickets to the game. (Schedule Below).

Finally, we spoke with Bernie O’Brien the GM for Acme Bar & Grill about what the Bowl means to the restaurants downtown, the impact the midnight madness evenings have and the specials they will be offering for all! We also got him to give us the skinny on the best menu items BESIDES the wings–because they are the best in the area!

Have a listen! And we’ll see you at Midnight Madness, the Miracle on Annapolis Street, the Military Bowl Pub Crawl, the parade, and the game!

Remaining chances to win tickets and swag:

Friday, December 10 | 5 pm to 7 pm | Boatyard Bar & Grill | Annapolis

Friday, December 17 | 6 pm to 8 pm | McGarvey’s | Annapolis

