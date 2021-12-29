THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Bonus Podcast: The Anne Arundel County Food Bank Needs Help. Here’s Where You Come In!

| December 29, 2021, 01:25 PM

The numbers are staggering. The need is staggering. And most of us are closer than we think we are to needing their services.

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank has taken on a huge undertaking since March of 2020 making sure that the food-insecure families in our community have access to nourishing food and basic necessities. How much you ask? Try 5.8 million pounds for starters.

We speak with Leah Paley, the CEO and Susan Thomas the COO about the need and how it will not diminish anytime soon, their operation, and how local businesses are helping and how we can help as well!

Have a listen!

