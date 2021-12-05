Bonus Podcast: Snowy winter? Not Likely, but DCMDVA Weather has the scoop

So, are we in for a cold and snowy winter? Not likely this year, but George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here to set us straight! He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for more than four years and only had one real miss–not a bad record at all!

So, today, we sit down with him at Mother’s Peninsula Grille (outstanding cheesesteak by the way) to find out what all is involved in making a long-range forecast for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County…and most importantly–his thoughts about what is in store for us over the next 12 to 16 weeks!

Have a listen!

