Bonus Podcast: Snowy winter? Not Likely, but DCMDVA Weather has the scoop

| December 05, 2021, 04:46 PM

So, are we in for a cold and snowy winter?  Not likely this year, but George Young from   DCMDVA Weather is here to set us straight!  He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for more than four years and only had one real miss–not a bad record at all!

So, today, we sit down with him at Mother’s Peninsula Grille (outstanding cheesesteak by the way) to find out what all is involved in making a long-range forecast for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County…and most importantly–his thoughts about what is in store for us over the next 12 to 16 weeks!

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

