Bonus Podcast: Make Sure You Beware of the FOG Over the Holidays

| December 20, 2021, 01:03 PM

Fog is a problem in San Francisco for sure, but not so much for Anne Arundel County. However, FOG is a real issue for us!

FOG here in Anne Arundel County stands for Fats Oils and Grease and it is a real problem during the holidays for Anne Arundel County Public Works.  Director, Chris Phipps explained it well if you compare it to a blocked artery from your heart due to eating all the Fats, Oils, and Grease.  He offers some thoughts on keeping out underground “arteries” healthy–which could save you a hefty plumbing repair bill. And disgustingly, he describes what happens when it is not healthy!

We discuss the ongoing changes in the recycling world and a new concern for the Bay and the environment–septic pollution!

Honestly… fascinating stuff. Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

