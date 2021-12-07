THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Health Insurance for $1? MD Health Exchange Explains

| December 07, 2021, 04:23 PM

It’s that time of year again. Open enrollment for Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and with each new year comes new change.

We spoke with Michele Eberle, the Executive Director to see what has changed for 2022–and it’s a lot!

First off, the open enrollment period has been extended to January 15, 2022. There are now more options for subsidized plans for people earning higher wages than before. For young adults, there are plans as low as $1 per month (not a typo).

And we also got some other questions answered like how this works with Medicare, how well the extended enrollment worked during the COVID state of emergency, and a few others!

Ninety percent of participants are eligible for free or reduced healthcare through the exchange.  Self-employed? Gig-worker? Unemployed? Underemployed? You owe it to yourself to check it out.

Have a listen!

Key dates:

  • Enrollment Period: November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022
  • Coverage: Enrolled by December 31, 2021, coverage begins on January 1, 2022. Enroll between January 1 and January 15, 2022 and coverage begins on February 1, 2022

LINKS:

