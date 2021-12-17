Bonus Podcast: A Few Minutes with Maestro Novo to Talk ASO and Holiday Pops!

Lesson learned–if you are looking to pin down a Maestro to talk holiday concerts–do it way in advance! But we succeeded and just under the wire!

We sat down with Maestro Jose-Luis Novo of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra which will be hosting their annual Holiday Pops performance on Friday, December 17th at 8:00 pm at Maryland Hall.

This year will see all of your favorites with a twist as the Canadian group Sultans of String will be joining the orchestra on stage at Maryland Hall for one, in-person, incredibly entertaining, family concert!

We also talked about Symphony+, their streaming service that was borne of necessity from the pandemic, and also how well the Annapolis Symphony Academy is doing!

Oh, and if you ever wondered what resides on a Maestro’s playlist other than classical–we have that answer!

Have a listen and then get your tickets to Holiday Pops–the last time I looked, quantities were dwindling!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB