Bonus Podcast: A Few Minutes with Maestro Novo to Talk ASO and Holiday Pops!
Lesson learned–if you are looking to pin down a Maestro to talk holiday concerts–do it way in advance! But we succeeded and just under the wire!
We sat down with Maestro Jose-Luis Novo of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra which will be hosting their annual Holiday Pops performance on Friday, December 17th at 8:00 pm at Maryland Hall.
This year will see all of your favorites with a twist as the Canadian group Sultans of String will be joining the orchestra on stage at Maryland Hall for one, in-person, incredibly entertaining, family concert!
We also talked about Symphony+, their streaming service that was borne of necessity from the pandemic, and also how well the Annapolis Symphony Academy is doing!
Oh, and if you ever wondered what resides on a Maestro’s playlist other than classical–we have that answer!
Have a listen and then get your tickets to Holiday Pops–the last time I looked, quantities were dwindling!
LINKS:
- Annapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Holiday Pops (Tickets)
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB