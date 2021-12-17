THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: A Few Minutes with Maestro Novo to Talk ASO and Holiday Pops!

| December 16, 2021, 07:30 PM

Lesson learned–if you are looking to pin down a Maestro to talk holiday concerts–do it way in advance!  But we succeeded and just under the wire!

We sat down with Maestro Jose-Luis Novo of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra which will be hosting their annual Holiday Pops performance on Friday, December 17th at 8:00 pm at Maryland Hall.

This year will see all of your favorites with a twist as the Canadian group Sultans of String will be joining the orchestra on stage at Maryland Hall for one, in-person, incredibly entertaining, family concert!

The Arc of Central Maryland

We also talked about Symphony+, their streaming service that was borne of necessity from the pandemic, and also how well the Annapolis Symphony Academy is doing!

Oh, and if you ever wondered what resides on a Maestro’s playlist other than classical–we have that answer!

Have a listen and then get your tickets to Holiday Pops–the last time I looked, quantities were dwindling!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake