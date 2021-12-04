THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bello Machre Received $50K Donation Commitment from Community Bank of the Chesapeake

| December 04, 2021, 01:20 PM

Pictured left to right: Julie Provan, Bello Machre Vice President & COO; Tracy Lynott, Bello Machre Development Director; Patrick Pierce, Community Bank of the Chesapeake Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer; and Diane Hicks, Community Bank of the Chesapeake Senior Vice President & Director of Marketing and Communications. Photo: Bello Machre

Bello Machre is pleased to announce a $50,000 charitable giving commitment from the Community Bank of the Chesapeake (CBTC), payable over the next three years. “The Community Bank of the Chesapeake is an important partner of Bello Machre, not only supporting our events with this amazingly generous 3-year commitment but also helping fund our newly built wheelchair accessible homes throughout Maryland,” says Dr. Robert Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

The Arc of Central Maryland

CBTC’s gift to Bello Machre is the latest in its four-year giving history to the organization. When this latest commitment is completed, CBTC will have contributed nearly $90,000 since 2017, sponsoring Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts fundraising event, Golf Tournament, and 50th Anniversary Celebration, all in support of the children and adults with developmental disabilities served by the organization.

“Bello Machre’s commitment to the health and wellness of individuals with developmental disabilities extends many years and has touched so many lives. They provide a loving home environment, daily activities, and constant care. We are proud to support this organization and grateful we can help make a difference,” comments Diane Hicks, Senior VP & Director of Marketing and Communications with Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Situated in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bello Machre has been nurturing, teaching, and caring for people with developmental disabilities for almost 50 years. The organization has helped thousands of people with developmental disabilities and was founded by a group of parents who wanted better lives for their sons and daughters than institutional living.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake