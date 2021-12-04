Bello Machre Received $50K Donation Commitment from Community Bank of the Chesapeake

Bello Machre is pleased to announce a $50,000 charitable giving commitment from the Community Bank of the Chesapeake (CBTC), payable over the next three years. “The Community Bank of the Chesapeake is an important partner of Bello Machre, not only supporting our events with this amazingly generous 3-year commitment but also helping fund our newly built wheelchair accessible homes throughout Maryland,” says Dr. Robert Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

CBTC’s gift to Bello Machre is the latest in its four-year giving history to the organization. When this latest commitment is completed, CBTC will have contributed nearly $90,000 since 2017, sponsoring Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts fundraising event, Golf Tournament, and 50th Anniversary Celebration, all in support of the children and adults with developmental disabilities served by the organization.

“Bello Machre’s commitment to the health and wellness of individuals with developmental disabilities extends many years and has touched so many lives. They provide a loving home environment, daily activities, and constant care. We are proud to support this organization and grateful we can help make a difference,” comments Diane Hicks, Senior VP & Director of Marketing and Communications with Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Situated in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bello Machre has been nurturing, teaching, and caring for people with developmental disabilities for almost 50 years. The organization has helped thousands of people with developmental disabilities and was founded by a group of parents who wanted better lives for their sons and daughters than institutional living.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS