Attorney General Releases Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting (GRAPHIC)

In what is the first test of new State law in Anne Arundel County, the Office of Maryland’s Attorney General is responsible for investigating any police-involved shooting and is required to release any body-worn camera footage surrounding the incident.

On November 28, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a suspect with a knife in the home When confronted, Anne Arundel County Police Officers tried non-lethal measures to disarm the individual, but after bean bags shots and tasers did not quell the suspect, lethal force was necessary.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released body-worn camera video from a police-involved fatal shooting on November 28, 2021. The decedent was identified as Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr. Responding officers had their body-worn cameras activated during the encounter.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on November 28th, a woman called 911 to report that a male family member armed with a knife had chased her from a residence in the 1400 block of Braden Loop in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police responded to the scene and knocked several times on the door to the townhouse with no response. Police then forcibly opened the front door and were met by Yorro who was armed with a knife. Officers ordered Yorro to drop the knife multiple times. When Yorro refused to comply with the officers’ verbal commands to drop the weapon, one officer deployed several bean-bag shotgun rounds and then his Taser, neither of which was effective.

Yorro then walked towards the officers still armed with the knife, at which time, Cpl. J. Burger discharged his duty weapon, shooting Yorro multiple times. Yorro was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the subsequent search of the residence, police discovered a deceased woman in the garage who had suffered from trauma. She was identified as Yorro’s mother.

The following video is graphic:

The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

