Arundel Community Development Services Taps Erin Karpweicz as New Executive Director

Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) named Erin Shearman Karpewicz as the new executive director of the organization. Ms. Karpewicz, an 18-year veteran of ACDS, takes over for retiring Executive Director Kathleen Koch, who has led the organization since its inception.

“I am thrilled that after conducting a thorough national search, the ACDS Board concluded that nobody is better suited to lead this important organization forward than our own Erin Karpewicz,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Erin has the experience, the passion, and the ambition to help us make real progress for our most underserved residents and communities.”

Prior to the appointment as executive director, Ms. Karpewicz served in planning and policy roles at Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) for the past 18 years, most recently as the organization’s Policy & Development Director. In this role, she worked to build the capacity of ACDS and its partners to create affordable housing opportunities and build stronger communities.

“Erin brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the important work of ACDS. She is well-suited to lead this organization with almost 20 years of experience work having previously served in a number of roles,” said Beverley K. Swaim-Staley, President of the ACDS Board of Directors. “Erin has built strong relationships with our partners to create opportunities for underserved communities and address housing needs in Anne Arundel County.”

Ms. Karpewicz led the public engagement and planning processes to develop the County’s housing and community development plans. She served as the founding Chair of the Baltimore Regional Fair Housing Group at the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and led the group through the development of a regional Fair Housing Plan. During her time at ACDS, she has worked on policy initiatives with the County including the adoption of the first local fair housing ordinance, workforce housing ordinance, and the County’s legal strategy to prevent evictions during COVID.

“I am thrilled to be leading ACDS into this next phase of its service to the residents of Anne Arundel County,” new ACDS Executive Director Erin Karpewicz said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our community residents and partners, County administration, and the ACDS staff and Board of Directors to help meet the needs of our low-income residents and vulnerable neighborhoods.”

An experienced grant and program developer, Ms. Karpewicz identified and secured a variety of new funding sources to address unmet needs in the County, including $4.5 million in Energy Efficiency Block Grant funds to develop and implement energy efficiency programs. She secured over $5 million in Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative and Community Legacy funds for the County to revitalize homes in Brooklyn Park. Experienced in developing relationships and working with underserved communities in Anne Arundel County to develop projects and initiatives that improve quality of life, Ms. Karpewicz secured financing and led community engagement strategies for the $15.7 million Severn Center project, which broke ground last month.

Prior to joining ACDS, Erin served in policy roles in the Office of the Lt. Governor and the Maryland Community Development Administration. Erin is a past president of the Community Development Network of Maryland and current Board member of the United Way of Central Maryland Region United Network Advisory Board of Anne Arundel County, and a graduate of the Leadership Anne Arundel Program.

For more information about ACDS, visit acdsinc.org.

