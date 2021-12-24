Area Teachers To Be Honored at Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation are proud to support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students.

Through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing grants to these teachers in the National Capital Region to supplement their classrooms and classes:

Kelly Moshogianis, Old Mill Middle School North and South: A middle school social worker who also is a military spouse, she plans to use the grant for books and tools necessary to aid in building trust with her students to help them cope with trauma and to break through mental health barriers.

A middle school social worker who also is a military spouse, she plans to use the grant for books and tools necessary to aid in building trust with her students to help them cope with trauma and to break through mental health barriers. Wendy Hedges, Chesapeake Bay Middle School: has taught seventh-grade language arts for six years and has taught for 13 years total. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps and plans to use the grant to bring authors, technology companies, and business owners into the classroom to co-teach a unit on writing as it is applied in the work world.

has taught seventh-grade language arts for six years and has taught for 13 years total. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps and plans to use the grant to bring authors, technology companies, and business owners into the classroom to co-teach a unit on writing as it is applied in the work world. Abigail Anderson, Rippling Woods Elementary School: has taught second grade for three years and previously taught fifth grade for two years. Her father, Eric Anderson, served in the U.S. Army for 28 years. She plans to use the grant to help create enriching, engaging, and effective instructional lessons and experiences for her students.

has taught second grade for three years and previously taught fifth grade for two years. Her father, Eric Anderson, served in the U.S. Army for 28 years. She plans to use the grant to help create enriching, engaging, and effective instructional lessons and experiences for her students. Cymmone Marsh-Green, High Point Elementary School: has taught elementary school for eight years. Both she and her husband are U.S. Army veterans and her father, sister, and brother also served as well. Mrs. Marsh-Green plans to use the grant for a gift certificate to Teachers Pay Teachers for independent writing activities, dry erase tablets with primary lines, primary notebooks, and games to foster language arts skills.

has taught elementary school for eight years. Both she and her husband are U.S. Army veterans and her father, sister, and brother also served as well. Mrs. Marsh-Green plans to use the grant for a gift certificate to Teachers Pay Teachers for independent writing activities, dry erase tablets with primary lines, primary notebooks, and games to foster language arts skills. Amy Young-Buckler, Meade Heights Elementary School: has taught in elementary schools for 24 years. Her father served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. She plans to use the grant to purchase additional copies of the books needed for this year’s Black-Eyed Susan Book Clubs as she only has two copies of each book and needs at least three so that the students have enough copies to read them.

has taught in elementary schools for 24 years. Her father served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. She plans to use the grant to purchase additional copies of the books needed for this year’s Black-Eyed Susan Book Clubs as she only has two copies of each book and needs at least three so that the students have enough copies to read them. Cortea Bess-Foreman, Old Mill Middle School South: has taught Family and Consumer Science for five years in Anne Arundel County. Her father and brother both served in the U.S. Navy. She plans to use the grant to purchase supplies like shears for the sewing unit, new pots, and pans for the cooking unit, and materials to reinforce money unit lessons.

has taught Family and Consumer Science for five years in Anne Arundel County. Her father and brother both served in the U.S. Navy. She plans to use the grant to purchase supplies like shears for the sewing unit, new pots, and pans for the cooking unit, and materials to reinforce money unit lessons. Chariya Little, Louisa County High School: has taught geometry for 19 years. Her husband is a U.S. Army veteran, while her daughter and son-in-law both graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and are currently serving in the Navy. She plans to use the grant money to fund “math in art” projects to show her students that geometry is more than just numbers and calculations.

has taught geometry for 19 years. Her husband is a U.S. Army veteran, while her daughter and son-in-law both graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and are currently serving in the Navy. She plans to use the grant money to fund “math in art” projects to show her students that geometry is more than just numbers and calculations. Jessica Moses, Huntingtown Elementary School: has taught for 14 years and has been teaching pre=kindergarten the past four years. Both her father and brother served in the U.S. Navy and she plans to use the grant for materials, instructional support, equipment, and experiences for her students.

has taught for 14 years and has been teaching pre=kindergarten the past four years. Both her father and brother served in the U.S. Navy and she plans to use the grant for materials, instructional support, equipment, and experiences for her students. Kyte Hoefert, Bates Middle School: has been teaching seventh-grade science since 2019. He is a former U.S. Naval Surface Officer and still works part-time with the USNA’s sailing department. Mr. Hoefert plans to use the grant for cool science projects, positive behavior incentives, and maybe even a class mascot.

has been teaching seventh-grade science since 2019. He is a former U.S. Naval Surface Officer and still works part-time with the USNA’s sailing department. Mr. Hoefert plans to use the grant for cool science projects, positive behavior incentives, and maybe even a class mascot. Maureen Liakos, North County High School: has been teaching in Anne Arundel County for 15 years. Her father served in the U.S. Marine Corps and her husband is a civilian professor at the Naval Academy.

These teachers were invited to attend this year’s Military Bowl, where they will be recognized on the field.

“Teachers play such an important role in the lives of our future leaders,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are excited to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation and its Extra Yard for Teachers program to recognize some of the incredible men and women who shape the minds of the next generation.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, matches Boston College against East Carolina on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are now on sale. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports