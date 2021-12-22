THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Area Organizations Band Together To Help Community With Donations of Food and Toys

| December 22, 2021, 09:05 AM

Boys & Girls Clubs from around Anne Arundel County came to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to pick up donations of food and toys for 200 of their members on December 20, 2021. Over the past few weeks, donations have been collected, sorted, and wrapped by a host of community partners.

The collection efforts kicked off at the beginning of December during the annual Woodland Beach Toy and Food Drive in Edgewater. The Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department collected 533 pounds of food and toys that were then sorted and wrapped by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Crofton Wegmans donated snack packages for each student, and the customers of Odenton Food Lion donated hundreds of food boxes during their 18th annual Holidays Without Hunger campaign.

“On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, we thank you for the generous donation of food for our members and the Christmas gifts,” said Demontae Reid, Club Director of Freetown Boys & Girls Club. “Definitely during this time of COVID, we greatly appreciate it.”

In addition to the 200 members from the Boys & Girls Clubs, an additional 310 children and their families received toy and food donations from this special collection effort for the holidays.

