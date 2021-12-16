Apple Closes Annapolis Store Again Amid COVID Spike

The Apple Store in the Annapolis Mall has once again, temporarily closed. The reason behind the closure is due o a spike in COVID cases according to Bloomberg. Apple was one of the first stores to close all stores when COVID emerged as a public health threat.

According to Apple’s website, the store plans to re-open at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 18th. We were unable to reach anyone at the Annapolis store for more information. Closing a store for several days during the busiest shopping time of the year indicates just how seriously Apple is taking COVID.

For those in need of Apple support, or to purchase any Apple products (except iPhones), MacMedics in Severna Park is an Apple Authorized Premium Service Provider, able to facilitate all repairs (including screen repairs) for all Apple products, often within a few hours; and offers the same pricing structure as the Apple store or Apple’s website.

We spoke with Dana Stibilt from MacMedics a few months ago for our Local Business Spotlight. Have a listen!





