Anne Arundel County School Board Will Not Renew Arlotto’s Contract

Superintendent George Arlotto today announced he will leave Anne Arundel County Public Schools when his contract expires at the end of June.

In a letter to AACPS employees, families, and the community at large, Dr. Arlotto said although he would have preferred to remain as Superintendent, the Board of Education has informed him it will not offer a third contract.

“This decision is one of the most important and unique for a Board of Education, as hiring a superintendent is solely in its purview,” Dr. Arlotto wrote. “I have every intention to continue my work on behalf of our students and school system until my contract expires at the end of June. I wish our Board, our awesome staff, our families, and the Anne Arundel community only the best as you move forward, collectively, to support, nurture, and love our students.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released the following statement, “Dr. Arlotto is a consummate professional with a huge heart and an unwavering commitment to children and education. He has served this county with distinction throughout his nearly eight years as AACPS Superintendent, and he will be missed. I am confident that Dr. Arlotto will facilitate a smooth transition, and that the Board of Education will choose wisely after a careful search for the superintendent who will lead us into the future.”

Dr. Arlotto arrived in AACPS in 2006 after teaching and serving as a high school administrator in Virginia, the District of Columbia Public Schools, and Montgomery County Public Schools. As a member of the superintendent’s senior and executive staffs from 2006 through June 2014, Dr. Arlotto held roles as Director of High Schools; Chief School Performance Officer; Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & School Performance; Associate Superintendent; and Chief of Staff.

The Board of Education appointed Dr. Arlotto to a four-year term as Superintendent of Schools that began on July 1, 2014, and reappointed him to a second four-year term that began on July 1, 2018.

“While I may not know where life’s journey will take me next, I am certain that AACPS will continue to thrive,” Dr. Arlotto wrote in his letter. “As a school system focused on the needs of students, orchestrated by thoughtful, caring, compassionate, talented and professional educators and staff, our students will continue to grow and succeed.”

