Anne Arundel County Police Suspend Officer After Domestic Assault Allegations

On December 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department began investigating an alleged domestic-related incident involving Corporal Tyler Brennan, a 9-year veteran of the department.

The Office of Professional Standards subsequently began an investigation into the incident. As a result of the preliminary investigation, a summons was issued from the court commissioner charging Brennan with Second Degree Assault and False Imprisonment. Brennan’s wife filed for divorce in January of 2021 and the divorce was granted in June.

Brennan has been suspended with pay and his police powers have also been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The allegations involving Corporal Brennan’s actions are concerning. I take these matters of public concern seriously, and we will cooperate with the Office of the State’s Attorney to investigate these allegations,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad.

Brennan is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

