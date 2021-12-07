THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Police Suspend Officer After Domestic Assault Allegations

| December 07, 2021, 03:04 PM

On December 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department began investigating an alleged domestic-related incident involving Corporal Tyler Brennan, a 9-year veteran of the department.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The Office of Professional Standards subsequently began an investigation into the incident.  As a result of the preliminary investigation, a summons was issued from the court commissioner charging Brennan with Second Degree Assault and False Imprisonment.  Brennan’s wife filed for divorce in January of 2021 and the divorce was granted in June.

Brennan has been suspended with pay and his police powers have also been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“The allegations involving Corporal Brennan’s actions are concerning. I take these matters of public concern seriously, and we will cooperate with the Office of the State’s Attorney to investigate these allegations,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad.

Brennan is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake