THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors Collect 160,000 Pounds of Food

| December 12, 2021, 10:22 AM

Realtors throughout Anne Arundel County worked to collect food and funds for their annual Harvest for the Hungry food drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank this November. Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors® (AACAR) helped organize the effort in hopes of beating their last record of 155,000 pounds of food donated – and they did it! 

The Arc of Central Maryland

A friendly competition between offices resulted in a total of 160,469 pounds of food collected between fifteen offices! 

“It was exciting to see all of the realtors get competitive about their food donations,” said Diona Hall, the Fund Development Coordinator at Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “It was nice seeing companies compete in doing good.” 

Awards (bragging rights) were given to the top three offices at their “Thanks for Giving” Happy Hour to benefit on November 19th at Twain’s Tavern. The top three realty offices included: 

  • RE/MAX Executive at 54,886 pounds 
  • RE/MAX Experience in Pasadena at 49,412 pounds 
  • Keller Williams Realty Flagship of Maryland at 30,972 pounds 

“I so enjoy this event,” said Pam Harrison, realtor at Remax Executive and Board Member of Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “My heart and soul are part of it. My real estate colleagues make me so proud by coming together to make this event a success.” 

Liquified Creative Annapolis

AACAR’s support over the past 16 years has had a tremendous impact on the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and each year to help meet the increased need during the holiday season.

Anyone can join AACAR in supporting the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in fighting food insecurity through Anne Arundel County — visit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank website to find out how to volunteer, host a food drive, or donate today at www.aafoodbank.org. 

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake