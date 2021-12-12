Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors Collect 160,000 Pounds of Food

Realtors throughout Anne Arundel County worked to collect food and funds for their annual Harvest for the Hungry food drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank this November. Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors® (AACAR) helped organize the effort in hopes of beating their last record of 155,000 pounds of food donated – and they did it!

A friendly competition between offices resulted in a total of 160,469 pounds of food collected between fifteen offices!

“It was exciting to see all of the realtors get competitive about their food donations,” said Diona Hall, the Fund Development Coordinator at Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “It was nice seeing companies compete in doing good.”

Awards (bragging rights) were given to the top three offices at their “Thanks for Giving” Happy Hour to benefit on November 19th at Twain’s Tavern. The top three realty offices included:

RE/MAX Executive at 54,886 pounds

RE/MAX Experience in Pasadena at 49,412 pounds

Keller Williams Realty Flagship of Maryland at 30,972 pounds

“I so enjoy this event,” said Pam Harrison, realtor at Remax Executive and Board Member of Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “My heart and soul are part of it. My real estate colleagues make me so proud by coming together to make this event a success.”

AACAR’s support over the past 16 years has had a tremendous impact on the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and each year to help meet the increased need during the holiday season.

Anyone can join AACAR in supporting the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in fighting food insecurity through Anne Arundel County — visit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank website to find out how to volunteer, host a food drive, or donate today at www.aafoodbank.org.

