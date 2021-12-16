THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays

| December 16, 2021, 04:33 PM

The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa’s Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up.

Santa’s Cottage

Through December 23

Experience the magic and capture the spirit of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s Cottage where you will meet Saint Nick himself and take home a photo for the whole family to treasure. Reservations encouraged. Walk-ins accepted.

  • Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus on December 18
  • Pet Night at Santa’s Cottage on December  21
  • First Responders and Military Discounts are available

For more information, visit AnnapolisTownCenter.com

 

