Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays
The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa’s Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up.
Santa’s Cottage
Through December 23
Experience the magic and capture the spirit of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s Cottage where you will meet Saint Nick himself and take home a photo for the whole family to treasure. Reservations encouraged. Walk-ins accepted.
- Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus on December 18
- Pet Night at Santa’s Cottage on December 21
- First Responders and Military Discounts are available
For more information, visit AnnapolisTownCenter.com
