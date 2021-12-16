Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays

The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa’s Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up.

Santa’s Cottage

Through December 23

Experience the magic and capture the spirit of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s Cottage where you will meet Saint Nick himself and take home a photo for the whole family to treasure. Reservations encouraged. Walk-ins accepted.

Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus on December 18

Pet Night at Santa’s Cottage on December 21

First Responders and Military Discounts are available

For more information, visit AnnapolisTownCenter.com

