Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays

| December 09, 2021, 01:33 PM

The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa’s Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up.

Santa’s Cottage

November 20 – December 23

Experience the magic and capture the spirit of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s Cottage where you will meet Saint Nick himself and take home a photo for the whole family to treasure. Reservations encouraged. Walk-ins accepted.

  • Toys For Tots on November 20 & 27 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus on November 27 and December 4, 11 & 18
  • Pet Night at Santa’s Cottage on November 30 and December 7, 14 & 21
  • First Responders and Military Discounts are available

Mosa Boutique

December 11 & 12

Take the work out of shopping with Mosa Boutique. This new shopping experience will be popping up at the Town Center on multiple weekends in November and December. Mosa provides each of its customers with a personalized shopping experience, allowing you to spend more time imagining yourself in the perfect seasonal wardrobe! Special collaborations with Vella Grace Boutique and Mary Davis Makeup will occur on select dates.

For more information, visit AnnapolisTownCenter.com

 

