THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police To Hold Virtual Meeting To Address Safety

| December 10, 2021, 10:18 AM


Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson and members of his command staff will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 to discuss agency operations, crime trends, the recently-enacted state legislation, community policing, and other topics.

Rather than being held at a larger venue such as the Roger “Pip” Moyer Rec Center, the Stanton Center, or the Eastport Fire Hall, the City has said the meeting will be held at Annapolis Police Department headquarters with invited members of the community. The event will be live-streamed and archived to the City’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The City has said that due to room capacity issues at the police department, the general public is invited to tune in to the presentation virtually.

To see a visual representation of crime reported by the Annapolis Police Department, see the maps we have curated below.

Lights On The Bay 2021

 

Category: Crime News, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake