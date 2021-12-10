Annapolis Police To Hold Virtual Meeting To Address Safety

Chief Edward Jackson and members of his command staff will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 to discuss agency operations, crime trends, the recently-enacted state legislation, community policing, and other topics.

Rather than being held at a larger venue such as the Roger “Pip” Moyer Rec Center, the Stanton Center, or the Eastport Fire Hall, the City has said the meeting will be held at Annapolis Police Department headquarters with invited members of the community. The event will be live-streamed and archived to the City’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The City has said that due to room capacity issues at the police department, the general public is invited to tune in to the presentation virtually.

To see a visual representation of crime reported by the Annapolis Police Department, see the maps we have curated below.

