Annapolis Police Release More Details on Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has released a few more details regarding last night’s shooting and accident.

On December 15, 2021, at 8:40 p.m. officers responded to a call for shots being fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in the Woodside Gardens community.

Officers did not locate a victim but located six vehicles and two apartments damaged by gunfire. At 8:44 p.m. reports were received of a crash on Route 665 near Godspeed Way. The passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had gunshot injuries to his leg and injuries to an arm from the crash.

The shooting victim, Demontay Coney, 20, of Baltimore, indicated he had been shot while in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash on Route 665. The driver of the vehicle carrying Coney is a 17-year-old male from Annapolis, who was also injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle was not injured.

Route 665 was closed in both directions due to the crash but has reopened.

Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Annapolis Police Department detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB