THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Eastport Shooting and Route 665 Multi-Vehicle Accident as Related.

| December 15, 2021, 10:41 PM

Details are limited at this point, but it appears that a shooting occurred in Annapolis and at some point, the shooting victim was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on MD Route 665.

At about 8:30 pm, there were reports of gunfire in the Eastport section of Annapolis. A short time later, fire and EMS crews were called to a multi-car accident on MD Route 665 westbound near Godspeed Lane.

The Arc of Central Maryland

One of the accident victims was suffering from a gunshot wound and was flown to a trauma center for his injuries. They are believed to be not life-threatening.  Three others were transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions and at the time of publication were still closed while police tried to piece this all together.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake