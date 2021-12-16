Annapolis Police Investigating Eastport Shooting and Route 665 Multi-Vehicle Accident as Related.

Details are limited at this point, but it appears that a shooting occurred in Annapolis and at some point, the shooting victim was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on MD Route 665.

At about 8:30 pm, there were reports of gunfire in the Eastport section of Annapolis. A short time later, fire and EMS crews were called to a multi-car accident on MD Route 665 westbound near Godspeed Lane.

***UPDATE***RT665 CLOSED in both directions for undetermined amount of time. Total of 4 pts being assessed. 1pt with a gunshot wound to the leg, being transported by medevac. 3 pts being transported to local area hospital with non life threatening injuries at this time. https://t.co/AdVslx7fr7 — Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) December 16, 2021

@AnnapolisPD on location and will be handling the investigation. https://t.co/8LF1eA7tKV — Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) December 16, 2021

One of the accident victims was suffering from a gunshot wound and was flown to a trauma center for his injuries. They are believed to be not life-threatening. Three others were transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions and at the time of publication were still closed while police tried to piece this all together.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

