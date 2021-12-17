THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Police Investigating Another Shots Fired Incident (Delayed Reporting)

| December 17, 2021, 04:05 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened back on December 1, 2021 near Copeland Street. The incident was included on the December 17, 2021 police report.

According to police, officers were n the area of Copeland Street and witnessed a dark-colored SUV leave the scene at a high rate of speed. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop for the officers in pursuit and the pursuit was discontinued. No further description of the vehicle was provided.

At about the same time, several calls came into 911 for a report of shits being fired in that area. When police arrived they found several vehicles and apartments were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

