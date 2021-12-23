THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Declares Local State of Emergency, Authorizes Outdoor Dining in Wake of COVID Surge

| December 23, 2021, 03:57 PM

As a result of high COVID-19 case rates in Maryland, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley signed a local State of Emergency for 30 days to “activate emergency response and recovery aspects… and to deploy resources necessary to prevent or alleviate the ill effects of the virus in and around the City of Annapolis.”

There are no closures or mandates with this emergency order, instead, the City of Annapolis is prepared to reinstate permissions for temporary outdoor dining in parking lots and municipal parking spaces. These permissions are similar to outdoor dining permits granted in 2020 and 2021 to create “Recovery Zones.”  Some criteria may have changed due to the scope of the emergency order. For details, please contact Stephen Rice, Manager of the Office of Economic Development, [email protected].

“We need to pull together as a community,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our police, fire, and health care resources are stretched thin and they need the help of residents to help us get to the other side of this wave of infections.”

The Mayor is encouraging Annapolis families who host family events during the holidays to do so outdoors. He is encouraging restaurants to restore outdoor dining to keep their patrons safe. He is encouraging mask-wearing, social distancing, testing, and vaccinations.

At the January 10 meeting of the Annapolis City Council, the body will take up the issue to amend the City code to create a permanent extension of outdoor dining.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake