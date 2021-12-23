Annapolis Declares Local State of Emergency, Authorizes Outdoor Dining in Wake of COVID Surge

As a result of high COVID-19 case rates in Maryland, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley signed a local State of Emergency for 30 days to “activate emergency response and recovery aspects… and to deploy resources necessary to prevent or alleviate the ill effects of the virus in and around the City of Annapolis.”

There are no closures or mandates with this emergency order, instead, the City of Annapolis is prepared to reinstate permissions for temporary outdoor dining in parking lots and municipal parking spaces. These permissions are similar to outdoor dining permits granted in 2020 and 2021 to create “Recovery Zones.” Some criteria may have changed due to the scope of the emergency order. For details, please contact Stephen Rice, Manager of the Office of Economic Development, [email protected].

“We need to pull together as a community,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our police, fire, and health care resources are stretched thin and they need the help of residents to help us get to the other side of this wave of infections.”

The Mayor is encouraging Annapolis families who host family events during the holidays to do so outdoors. He is encouraging restaurants to restore outdoor dining to keep their patrons safe. He is encouraging mask-wearing, social distancing, testing, and vaccinations.

At the January 10 meeting of the Annapolis City Council, the body will take up the issue to amend the City code to create a permanent extension of outdoor dining.

