Annapolis’ Chocolate Binge Festival Returns This Sunday

Life is starting to return to normal as events like the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival return to downtown Annapolis this December 5th. The event took last year off as a precaution during a spike in COVID. This year as the vaccine is now available to most of the population this sweet event is returning to the first block of West Street in downtown Annapolis. Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Inner West Street Association said, “This outdoor shopping event has become one of Annapolis’ favorite holiday events and everyone is excited to see it return.”

On Sunday, December 5th Annapolis will be enjoying a West Street filled with local chocolatiers ready to help chocoholics get through the holiday season. The 6th annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival will be from noon to 5 pm on the first block of West Street featuring family-friendly entertainment, chocolate, holiday shopping, and as the sunsets get your camera ready for the Holiday Light Canopy that goes from circle to circle on West Street lighting up the Annapolis Arts District.

Take a chocolate tour shopping from over 2 dozen local and regional vendors selling various chocolate specialties, including chocolate, caramels, cakes, chocolate bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate, brownies, barks, pastries, macaroons, and more. Expect to find high-quality chocolates including; small batch bean to bar, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free options.

Some of the local and regional chocolatiers attending include Veritas Artizen Chocolate, Heritage Chocolate, Otterbein’s Cookies, Blue Crab Cupcakes, Little Boy Bakery, Happy Chicken Bakery, Foxtrot Chocolates, Harper Macaw, Charm School Chocolate, Capital Candy Jar, Chocolate Moonshine, Peanut Butter Dreamz, Pure Chocolate by Jinji, I Love Munchies, Stone House Bakery, Balti’Marons, Cookie Jar Kits, River-Sea Chocolates, Annapolis Chocolate Bar, Lisa’s Cakepops and more.

See www.annapolischocolatebingefestival.com for a complete list.

You can also complete your holiday shopping at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival from dozens of local artisans with a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, candles, wood turnings, paintings, photography, and more. Plus visit the galleries and shops along Inner West Street for other unique gifts and stop inside one of the restaurants for a chocolate martini or other specialty drink or desserts they will be featuring along with lunch and dinner during the festival.

The entertainment starts off at noon on two different stages on West Street with live music from the Priddy Music Group. Gallery 57 West is hosting activities for kids and Luna Blu Restaurant is hosting a wine and chocolate tasting (additional fee).

This December 5th event will be a fun time to indulge your sweet tooth at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival which will help fund local events like Dinner Under the Stars, First Sunday Arts Festivals, public art exhibits, local food pantries, and more.

Tickets are just $5 online for adults (kids under 12 are free with parents). People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as ticket sales will be limited to control crowds at the event. Attendees are also invited to bring canned foods and drop them off with the Annapolis Fire Department which will be located at each end of the festival collecting for local food pantries. Those that buy tickets online will also have the option to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. It is recommended that attendees get COVID vaccinated or wear a mask.

There is plenty of easy parking within two blocks of the festival including Whitmore Parking Garage (at 25 Clay Street which is free until 4 pm or $2 all day), and the Calvert Street Garage is free all day at 19 St. Johns Street. Other nearby paid parking garages include Gotts Court Garage, Knighton Parking Garage, and Park Place Garage. For those parking further out on West Street at Park Place Garage, you can take the free Circulator bus from there to the festival.

For more information please visit www.annapolischocolatebingefestival.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB