Annapolis Cancels New Year’s Eve Activities, Fireworks Will Continue

The City of Annapolis has decided to cancel the scheduled events involving bands and DJs at City Dock/Susan Campbell Park for their New Year’s Eve celebration due to concerns about large gatherings and the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

The fireworks will continue at 5:30 pm and midnight as previously planned.

With moderate temperatures predicted for Friday evening, the City is encouraging restaurants to move their patrons outside where possible, to request vaccination cards or negative tests, and to ask customers to wear masks both inside and outside.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB