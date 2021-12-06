Annapolis-Based Social Network, Prōpa, Launching Tomorrow

Prōpa, a social network designed specifically for houseplants and their people, is excited to announce its public launch on December 7th, 2021.

Prōpa (pronounced “pro-pa”, not “prop-a”) isn’t just another plant-branded clone of Instagram or TikTok – its content format has been entirely redesigned around the plant lifecycle.

Because plants take time to grow and grow at different rates, Instagram isn’t the best place to showcase individual plants. Fast-growing vines would have more posts than slow-growing succulents, creating redundant and spammy content.

Prōpa frees users to post their plants unabashedly. Users begin by creating a profile for each of their plants, which is nothing new. But when their plant has growth to show off, they may update the post by adding a photo, called a “Node”.

Each time an update is uploaded, the photo is automatically added to a timelapse of the plant’s growth so everyone can watch a plant’s incredible journey. Furthermore, the plant is treated as a new post and everyone is able to like it again.

Because likes are accumulated across updates, Prōpa has made users’ oldest and most maintained content the most valuable. This is in stark contrast to all other social media platforms where a post gets all of its likes in the first 24 hours and old posts have the fewest likes.

One of Prōpa’s goals is to make interesting houseplants more accessible and affordable, so another central feature of Prōpa is that it makes finding and sharing plant cuttings as easy as possible. Users add plants to their wishlist and receive a notification whenever someone has a cutting of that species available to give away or trade.

Prōpa tracks the lineage of plant cuttings so users can watch the cuttings they shared grow into mature plants. This makes sharing plant cuttings more rewarding, and builds authentic friendships between people connected in the app.

Prōpa also has features of traditional social media including content posts (branded “Shelfies”) and chat groups for topics such as plant identification, care tips, and cat pictures.

Prōpa is headquartered in Annapolis, MD. Prōpa CEO Pat May attended The University of Alabama and Johns Hopkins University. He may be reached via email at [email protected].

Prōpa will be available to download for iOS and Android on December 7th, 2021. More information can be found at https://www.getpropa.com.

We spoke with Pat as Prōpa was just getting started back in August, have a listen.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB