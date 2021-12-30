An Annapolis New Years Eve Celebration

The City of Annapolis announced plans for the City’s New Year’s celebration program. On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the City will host a family-friendly event with bands and a DJ at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock from 4 to 5:20 p.m. with fireworks in the harbor at 5:30 p.m. At 9 p.m. a second event will take place with a DJ and dancing, also at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock. That event will go until midnight when the second fireworks display will go off in the harbor.

“We want to welcome you to our celebration welcoming the New Year 2022,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

In previous years, the City hosted two events, one at Bates Athletic Complex and one inside an enclosed tent on City Dock. There is no event at Bates this year. Additionally, there will be no enclosed tents due to the Omicron variant and the increasing COVID-19 case rate leading to the increased volume at area hospitals.

City Closures: On Friday, December 31, 2021, City of Annapolis offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s. Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be open until 1 p.m. on Friday but be closed on New Years Day. The Stanton Center will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.

Annapolis Transit will run a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve (Friday) with no evening Purple service. There will be no bus service on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Circulator service: The Circulator bus will operate on New Year’s eve, Friday, December 31, 2021, from 8:00 am to 12:30 am. Beginning at 6:30 pm, the Circulator bus runs to the top of Main Street only (at Church Circle).

Here are a few reminders for celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Annapolis (if coming into town by vehicle or boat):

There will be NO shuttle service to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

If conditions warrant, a warming bus will be stationed at Market House beginning at 6 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

There will not be any parking restrictions specifically related to New Year’s Eve. However, please be sure to adhere to all residential parking signs to avoid tickets, fines, or towing. Also remember, the free holiday metered parking is only for three hours with a bonus hour using the ParkMobile app and the code “ParkDTA.”

Parking will be available at City garages.

Because of the potential for crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to midnight. Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police , the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster, and others. On Saturday, American Cruise Line will be mooring a large cruise ship at City Dock, which will be a draw for visitors.

Remember, the Annapolis New Year's Eve City Dock celebration is an alcohol-free event. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants, or hotels. If you are attending New Year's Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers.

Because COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health would like to remind visitors to the Annapolis celebrations to get vaccinated (or boosted), wear a mask, and maintain distance.

