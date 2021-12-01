Abandoned Home in Annapolis Destroyed by Overnight Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that destroyed an abandoned home near Route 50 and the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

At approximately 12:30am on December 1, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls from motorists on Route 50 and occupants of nearby homes reporting a woods fire or electrical transformer on fire in the 500 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

@AACoFD, @AnnapolisFire and NDWFD are currently operating on a working dwelling fire in the 500 blk of Admiral Dr. Firefighters had heavy fire through the roof and throughout a 2 story type 5 single family dwelling, reportedly vacant. pic.twitter.com/1H7qAjDLAX — Mike Hugg Media (@MikeHuggMedia) December 1, 2021

Firefighters arrived to find an abandoned, two-story single-family home with fire throughout the second floor and through the roof.

No injuries were reported and 40 firefighters responded from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis Fire Department, and the USNA Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

