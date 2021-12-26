AACC Graduates 76 New Nurses

Anne Arundel Community College celebrated a new class of nurses in a pinning ceremony on Dec. 17. Assistant Dean of Nursing Scott Olden and Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society Chapter President Meg Hamilton spoke during the event.

“You are here not by chance, but by hard work,” Olden said. “You are here because you put and have put your whole selves into this, and that is what it has taken for you to be at this point in your life and in your career.”

The 76 graduates qualified for an Associate of Science in Nursing and are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). The associate degree program is ranked the best in the northeast region in 2021 by nursingprocess.org based on academic quality, NCLEX-RN pass rates, the nursing school’s reputation and affordability.

“I hope you remember even on your hardest days that as nurses we really truly do hold the power to touch lives,” Hamilton said. “This responsibility puts us in a position of becoming great advocates and champions for our communities and our patients.”

The 2021 graduates are:

Kayla Agree

Ingrid Albaugh

Bonnie Aman

Victoria Austin

Brandon Avrett

Melbourne Bottorff

Cambel Carberry

Melissa Bladen

Shelby Conner

Madelynne Depaul

Kristina Dick

Kristen Dolbow

Martaysha Dorsey

Tara Duncan

Nolan Empeno

Christine Everett

Ciera Fuller

Rachel (Ell) Gallagher

Ian Gamboa

Nancy Gamez

Endia Gross

Kamryn Hamby

Megan (Meg) Hamilton

Whitney Hamilton

Amy Hanou

Ke’Onya Hebron-Walker

Diane Hiamdjeu-Monthe

Allison Howard

Josie Huynh

Lyndsi Jackson

Sarah Jennings

Elisabeth Kaboui

Caroline Kim

Hannah King

Mackenzie Knox

Lisa Ladd

Shelley Lamartin

Tosin Lawal

Alice Ledezma

Philesha Lewis

Stephanie Lindholm

Christina Lopez

Cassandra Lowery

Hannah Madden

Zachary Matty

Denise Medina-Justo

Katelyn Melvin

Stephanie Menjivar

Michael Mossburg

Caroline Noyola

Skylar Nuthall

Lakeyia Parker

Piyaporn (KK) Ponsuksai

Rodrigo Posada

Chrysta Prevo

Kellyanne Quick

Starla Ramsey

Amy Regier

Latoya Roland

Stacy Scalley

Hannah Schilke

Camryn Shanahan

Dominique Sharps

Jennifer Simmons

Jamie Sminkey

Geena Smiroldo

Tamara Smith

Leann Southworth

Glynnis Starks

Catherine Swinney

Mary Townshead

Christalyn Trimilove

Shannon Weaver

Kaitlynn Warner

Suzanne Wiese

Maral Yazdanyar

View the ceremony on the college’s YouTube channel.